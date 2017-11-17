WDBO News Hound: Meet the talent Izzy

Superstar Izzy needs a new home and she came in to the studio to tell us all about it!

This sweet girl is 4 and ½ years old and has plenty of energy to run around the yard to play some serious fetch!

Her size makes her a fantastic travel companion too, which is perfect because you are going to want to take her to all of your friend’s homes to show off her multitude of tricks.

Clever Izzy has mastered “sit” and “down” and has moved on to higher level tricks like “high five!”

If you would like to meet sweet Izzy or any of her other adoptable friends, check out Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s website!

Remember, she is free to adopt if you tell them you saw her here!

Mobile users see video of Izzy here!