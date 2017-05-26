WDBO News Hound - Meet Baloo, a big boy with a bigger heart

This beautiful, white-coated boy is named Baloo and he is currently residing at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando while he waits for his forever-home!

Though he may be big in size, this 5-year-old is equally big in heart and is ready to give all of it to a new family!

Baloo loves belly rubs and will happily flop over to give you a chance to pet him.

Yet, he’s just as happy to show off his “sit” or give you a big sloppy kiss!

Close Baloo

If you would like to meet Baloo, head to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Better yet, if you mention you saw him here, this spectacular pup can be your new best friend for free!

Learn more about Baloo and the rest of his adoptable friends on Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s website!

Mobile users see video of Baloo here!