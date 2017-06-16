WDBO News Hound: Meet Athena, a sweet goddess!

The definition of a “gentle giant,” this pup named Athena is in search of a new, loving family!
This black beauty is as sweet as can be, and as equally playful!
“Athena” was the Greek goddess of wisdom, and the name fits as this black beauty knows a plethora of tricks including sit, down, shake, and roll over!
To learn more about this darling dog and the rest of her furry friends looking to be adopted, head over to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s website!
Mobile users see video of Athena here!
