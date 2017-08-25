WDBO News Hound: Bella Gold- pretty, little lowrider

A tough looking girl, in a travel-size package with a gentle, kind soul - that’s Bella Gold!

This 3-year-old has a heart of gold, apropos of her name, and wants nothing more than to snuggle with you.

If you are looking for a low-to-the-ground but high-in-your-heart new fur buddy, Bella Gold is your girl!

If you are interested in adopting Bella Gold, or seeing some of her other adoptable friends, check out Pet Alliance’s website.

Mobile users see video of Bella Gold here!