With the holiday weekend comes the unofficial start of summer and a whole lot of fun things to do to keep you busy and having a good time.

icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando’s Morning New with Joe Kelley where she shared her suggestions for weekend fun.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

MegaCon Orlando

MegaCon Orlando, the Southeast’s largest comic book, anime, gaming and multi-media event returns to the Orange County Convention Center, Thursday through Sunday. Guests will encounter iconic celebrities from comics, film and television, along with a whole lot of cosplay activities. Tim Curry (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Paul Wesley (Vampire Diaries) and Stan Lee are scheduled to appear.

5th Annual Central Florida’s BBQ Blowout

Feast on fun at the fifth annual Central Florida's BBQ Blowout, Saturday at the Oviedo Mall Festival Grounds. The mouthwatering fun features 10 professional BBQ teams vending a variety of BBQ, and the wildly popular Kid-Que Competition. In addition to the fierce BBQ competition, there’s also live entertainment, a Kids’ Zone with water slides and more. Admission is FREE!

Star Spangled Summer Concert Series - Bob Seger Tribute “Night Moves”

Classic rock doesn’t get much more classic than the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Bob Seger. Fans of the famed Detroit rocker’s music should head to the Daytona Beach Bandshell Saturday night to see and hear Night Moves, the Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Show, and rock out to hits such as “Still the Same,” “Against the Wind,” “Old Time Rock and Roll” and so many more.

3 More Fun Things:

