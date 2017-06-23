Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley

This first official weekend of summer brings with it blistering hot temperatures, in addition to some really fun events happening around town.

icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to talk about some top picks for having a good time this weekend.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Close Knightro

24th Mascot Games

More than 20 colorful, comical sports mascots including Stuff from the Orlando Magic and Kingston from Orlando City SC drop into the Amway Center for the 24th Mascot Games. The whole family will get a kick out of the wild characters and their zany antics as they bumble around and compete in a variety of fun and hilarious events. Proceeds benefit New Hope for Kids.

Close Fusion group

Latin Fiesta Nights

The biggest and best Latin party in Central Florida is Latin Fiesta Nights and this month’s Noche de San Juan edition cranks up the fun, Friday at I-Drive 360, Home of the Orlando Eye. Highlights include performances by international pop groups N-FUSION and Da New Guajira, a foam party, laser show and culinary delights such as Arepas, Mofongo, Pasteles, Coquito, Gasolina and more. Admission and parking are FREE!

Close Caribbean

Caribbean American Heritage Month Festival & Street Party

Spanning two days this year, the 7th annual Caribbean Heritage Month Festival showcases Caribbean culture, cuisine and music to Central Florida. On Saturday, the celebration happens indoors at Orlando Fashion Square where you will find food, live entertainment and fun for kids. Then, on Sunday, head to Church Street in downtown Orlando for a lively street festival with live music and more.

We’re looking at a lot of heat and some stray showers; before you head out check the icFlorida Weekend Events Weather Forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.

3 More Fun Things:

You can discover all sorts of great events happening throughout Central Florida at icFlorida.com.