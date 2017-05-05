Help support pediatric brain tumor research and join us for the 4th Annual Cheering for Caitlin 5K and Festival on Sunday May 7, 2017 at Oviedo on the Park.
The race will be held at 299 Center Lake Lane, starting at 8a.m.
Afterward, enjoy family friendly activities like bounce houses, a scavenger hunt, a DJ, food trucks and a silent auction.
The 5k fundraiser benefits the Children's Brain Tumor Family Foundation.
The Foundation is dedicated to raising money to further research in curing rare pediatric brain tumors.
For more information, visit their website!
Read more on Caitlin and her family here.
