It looks like it is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend around Central Florida and, even better, there are a slew of fun events and festivals to enjoy.
icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid her weekly visit to Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley to quickly run through our top picks for the weekend.
The icFlorida Fun 3:
Gator week
It’s no secret Wild Florida knows a thing or two about alligators. To share this knowledge and passion with visitors, Wild Florida is hosting Gator Week through Saturday. Gator Week features live demonstrations, interactive experiences, fun photo-ops, a daily buffet in the Cypress Ballroom, movie screenings and tons of more family fun. Saturday’s event finale features free photos with Wild Florida’s official ambassador alligator, Fluffy.
Art 2
The 45th Annual Art in the Park takes place Saturday and Sunday at Rockefeller Gardens Park in Ormond Beach. This event is one of the last arts and crafts festivals of the season, before the dog days of summer set in. Come out and take a stroll through the seemingly endless displays of sculptures, paintings, and photography, right along the banks of the Halifax River.
Rikki Tikki
Rikki Tiki Tavern open at Cocoa Beach Pier
A new and improved bar just opened at the Cocoa Beach Pier. The Rikki Tikki Tavern is located at the end of the pier and includes table and bar seating for over 100 guests, a thatched roof covering the entire deck and, for the first time, food service. Orlando restaurant critic and icFlorida contributor Scott Joseph ventured out to the coast to find out more about the new addition.
Before you head out, check the Weekend Events Weather Forecast by WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.
3 More Fun Things:
