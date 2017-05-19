Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley

Just one week before the unofficial start of summer, the temperatures are heating up and there is no shortage of good times to be had.

icFlorida's Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to talk about some of the best bets for weekend fun.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

WMMO Downtown Concert Series with George Thorogood & The Destroyers

The next installment of WMMO's incredibly popular and FREE Downtown Concert Series features iconic blues act George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Saturday evening at City Commons Plaza. With Thorogood’s signature gravely vocals and gritty guitar licks, the band’s high-energy boogie-blues will have fans grooving all night long to hits such as “I Drink Alone,” “Bad to the Bone,” "Move It on Over," "Who Do You Love?" and many more.

26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

The 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival unleashes comedy, creativity and culture on Central Florida live theater fans, with daily performances through May 29th. A most unique cultural event, ‘Fringe’ showcases hundreds of theatrical performances encompassing a wide array of genres and mediums, including theatre, music, dance and art.

Ace Café Orlando Grand Opening

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based cafe, makes its debut on Friday. Kick-start the grand opening of the full-throttle, rock ‘n roll destination with a full weekend of action-packed fun, featuring motor-centric dining, shopping, cool cars, hot bikes, live rock ‘n roll music and much more.

There is a possibility of rain this weekend. Before you head out check icFlorida’s weekend events forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.

