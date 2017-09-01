Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley
It will be nearly impossible for you not to find fun stuff to do as a veritable blitz of events and activities are happening across Central Florida this holiday weekend.
icFlorida.com reporter and Power 95.3 host Estee Martin stopped by Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley to talk about the weekend’s best bets for good times and revelry.
The icFlorida Fun 3:
Celebrity impersonators
Sunburst Convention Celebrity Impersonator Talent Showcases
Imagine hobnobbing with Hollywood’s elite stars and then watching them take turns performing on one stage. That’s exactly what you can do, sort of, as the Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators presents its Talent Showcases, Friday and Saturday at the Florida Hotel & Conference Center. From Madonna and Marilyn Monroe to Tim McGraw and Tiger Woods, you could get whiplash from all of the head-turning lookalikes.
surfer
32nd Annual NKF Rich Salick Pro-Am Surf Festival
Good times come in waves at the 32nd Annual National Kidney Foundation’s Rich Salick Surf Festival, with events and entertainment happening Friday through Monday at Cocoa Beach. Spectators can claim a cozy spot by the Cocoa Beach Pier to watch the surfing action, unique beach activities, exhibitions, live music, and more.
Raglan road dancers
Celebrating Irish song, dance, food and drink over Labor Day weekend, the 6th Great Irish Hooley music festival at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs is the area’s only boutique Irish festival. With contemporary Irish cuisine, Irish craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails and day-into-night entertainment, the Great Irish Hooley promises high-voltage fun for all.
It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather this time of year. Before you head out be sure to check forecast from icFlorida and WFTV.
3 More Fun Things:
- Palm Bay Caribbean Music & Food Festival
- Epcot International Food & Wine Festival
- The BOSS Project – the Definitive Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band
If you are looking for fun things to do throughout Central Florida, be sure to visit icFlorida.com.
