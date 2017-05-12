Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley

The weekend is finally here and there are plenty of fun things going on throughout Central Florida.

icFlorida’s Estee Martin spent some time with Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to take a closer look at this weekend’s hottest happenings.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Audubon Center’s Baby Owl Shower

Bird lovers will flock to the Baby Owl Shower, Saturday at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. Get an up close look at native Florida raptors such as Falcons, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed hawks, Bald Eagles, Crested Caracaras, Great Horned Owls, Barn Owls, Screech Owls and more. Admission is FREE with donated 'wish list' item.

Orlando City versus Sporting Kansas City

Coming off two consecutive road game losses, Orlando City supporters are hoping that their team is just a little homesick. So maybe a little home cooking will be just what the doctor ordered when Orlando City SC takes the pitch to face Sporting Kansas City, Saturday night at Orlando City Stadium. Expect the fans to do their part to make sure their beloved Lions remain unbeaten in the new stadium.

Mother’s Day Fun

Many will be celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend, and in Central Florida there is no shortage of fun things to do that will express to “mom” just how much you love her. Not all moms are

alike, so icFlorida searched far and wide to put together a list showcasing a variety of ways that you can make Mother’s Day weekend memorable.

3 More Fun Things:

