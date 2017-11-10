Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley

November is hands-down one of the premier months for enjoying outdoor activities in Central Florida, and this weekend is a perfect example of an “our cup runneth over” scenario with so many great events happening.

icFlorida reporter and Power 95.3 personality Estee Martin dropped by Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley on Friday morning to talk about the cream of this weekend’s crop of fun.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Art under the Stars

41st Annual Maitland Rotary Art Festival: Art Under the Stars

Enjoy the outdoors and take in the sights and sounds of the 41st Maitland Rotary Art Festival, Friday through Sunday at Lake Lily Park. The unique, Art Under the Stars event is the only nighttime fine art show in Florida, treating festival-goers to subtle live entertainment while sparkling lights in the evening hours create magical experiences for artists and patrons alike.

Orlando beer festival Photo Credit: Holly Whelden Photography

3rd Annual Orlando Beer Festival

Central Florida's thriving craft beer community gets the event it deserves when the third annual Orlando Beer Festival pours on the good times and great tastes, Saturday at Orlando Festival Park. Spend an afternoon sampling craft and premium beers from local breweries and around the world. There's also, wine tasting, games, tasty eats and live music.

Greek festival

41st Annual St. Demetrios Greek Festival

Be “Greek for the Weekend” (or at least for a day) and join in the celebration at the 41st Annual St. Demetrios Greek Festival, Thursday through Sunday at St. Demetrios Church in Daytona Beach. This “must-do” family-friendly event includes live Greek music, dancing, Greek beer, wine, ouzo and incredible Greek cuisine, featuring favorites such as Pastitsio, Dolmades, Gyros, Baklava and more.

WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields thinks it might be a good idea to take your umbrella with you this weekend. Find out more in the Weekend Events Weather Forecast.

3 More Fun Things:

