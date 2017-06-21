Women are getting plastic surgery to look like Melania Trump

Women in Texas with aspirations to look like the first lady apparently are willing to spend thousands to go under the knife to get it done.

A Houston plastic surgeon said he’s encountered so many people interested, he now offers a “Melania Makeover.”

Dr. Franklin Rose, who was featured on national TV for offering his “Ivanka Trump Makeovers,” said more people are now wanting to look like Slovenian-born former model. Daily Beast reported that one of his makeovers will be documented on a fall episode of “Inside Edition.”

“I want to feel like the First Lady that I know I am inside,” Claudia Sierra , one of Rose’s patients said, according to a news release on Rose’s website. “Melania for me illustrates power and strength; she is our First Lady and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of ME and for it to show on the outside.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images/Getty Images U.S. first lady Melania Trump walks through the White House West Colonnade prior to a joint news conference April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Sierra, who is from Cypress, Texas, is a cancer survivor and plans to have eight surgeries done to make her look like the 47-year-old Melania, according to a statement from the doctor. The treatments include a tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian butt lift, eyelid lift, Botox and fillers, the Houston Chronicle reported.

