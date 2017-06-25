Listen Live
Entertainment
Video shows Britney Spears’ reaction when meeting fan wearing her ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ catsuit
Video shows Britney Spears’ reaction when meeting fan wearing her ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ catsuit
Photo Credit: Yoshika Horita/AP
In this Saturday, June 3, 2017, photo provided by Creativeman Productions, U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Tokyo. (Yoshika Horita/Creativeman Productions via AP)

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Yoshika Horita/AP

BANGKOK -  Singer Britney Spears came face-to-face Friday with a fan who was rocking her iconic red “Oops, I Did It Again” catsuit during a meet-and-greet in Bangkok.

“Nice to meet you guys. I like your costume. It’s so cool!” Spears said as she greeted the group of fans before posting with them for a photograph.

“I like your catsuit!” she said again after snapping a few pictures with the group. The fan in the catsuit then began singing her own rendition of Spears’ hit song for her.

When the fan stopped, the singer encouraged her to “keep going,” and the whole group broke out in song to help finish the chorus.

Spears later shared a video of the encounter on her Instagram page, writing, “These fans made my day!!!!!”

These fans made my day!!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

The pop singer is currently in the midst of her Asia tour and has so far performed in Japan and Thailand. She’s been checking into her social media accounts frequently to share pictures and videos from the trip with her fans.

Having such an incredible time in Thailand!!!! Excited to perform in Bangkok this weekend!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

