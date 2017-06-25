Singer Britney Spears came face-to-face Friday with a fan who was rocking her iconic red “Oops, I Did It Again” catsuit during a meet-and-greet in Bangkok.

“Nice to meet you guys. I like your costume. It’s so cool!” Spears said as she greeted the group of fans before posting with them for a photograph.

“I like your catsuit!” she said again after snapping a few pictures with the group. The fan in the catsuit then began singing her own rendition of Spears’ hit song for her.

When the fan stopped, the singer encouraged her to “keep going,” and the whole group broke out in song to help finish the chorus.

Spears later shared a video of the encounter on her Instagram page, writing, “These fans made my day!!!!!”

The pop singer is currently in the midst of her Asia tour and has so far performed in Japan and Thailand. She’s been checking into her social media accounts frequently to share pictures and videos from the trip with her fans.

