Since Tom Cruise confirmed the sequel to “Top Gun” in an Australian interview Tuesday, fans of the 1986 film have been excited.

>> Read more trending news

It turns out that “Top Gun’s” own Iceman is excited too.

CNN reported that Val Kilmer, who played a rival to Cruise’s character Maverick, shared on Instagram that he’s ready to go on “Top Gun 2.”

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of 1986's Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott.

Close Val Kilmer is just as excited as the rest of us about ‘Top Gun 2’ Photo Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of 1986's Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott.

“I’m ready Tom -- still got my ‘Top Gun’ plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!” Kilmer captioned the photo.

Related: Tom Cruise confirms ‘Top Gun’ sequel is in the works

The film has been in serious talks by people in the film industry for at least the last few years. In a 2015 interview with Collider, film producer David Ellison confirmed “Top Gun 2” was in the works and that Cruise would return as Maverick. In 2016, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, said in an interview that discussions were underway for the film.

Cruise confirmed the sequel was “definitely happening.”

“I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year,” he said.