A day after five women came forward alleging comedian Louis C.K. engaged in sexual misconduct with them, the actor has released a lengthy statement saying all the allegations are true.

“Entertainment Tonight” reported that the 50-year-old comedian addressed the allegations, which the women shared with The New York Times, for the first time in the statement.

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my (expletive) without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your (expletive) isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.

“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”

The actor goes on to apologize to cast and crew who have worked on several of his upcoming and existing projects, including “I Love You, Daddy,” a movie that has been scrapped from theatrical distribution in the aftermath of the New York Times report.

“I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with who’s professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of ‘Better Things,’ ‘Baskets,’ ‘The Cops,’ ‘One Mississippi,’ and ‘I Love You Daddy.’ I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I’ve brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie. and every other entity that has bet on me through the years.”

The actor concluded his statement by saying, “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

