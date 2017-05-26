Pennsylvania man sets Plinko record on ‘The Price Is Right’

A Pennsylvania man was feeling pretty chipper on “The Price Is Right,” as he won a record $31,500 playing Plinko on the daytime show, TMZ reported.

>> Read more trending news

In the segment that aired Thursday, 23-year-old Ryan Belz of Millerton was animated from start to finish as he dropped five Plinko chips down a zigzag maze to win cash prizes of various amounts up to $10,000. The Penn State graduate broke the previous mark of $30,500, KCBS reported.

The game debuted on the show in January 1983. A player technically could win $50,000 if all five chips hit the $10,000 slot in the middle of the board.

Belz hit the $10,000 spot on his first chip, then added $1,000 with his second. He connected for $10,000 on his third attempt and then added $500 on his next try. On his final try, Belz kissed the Plinko chip and let it go. It went straight to the $10,000 spot again, and Belz, who had been demonstrative throughout his appearance, kicked his excitement into overdrive.

Belz plans to use his winnings to pay off his college loans, TMZ reported.