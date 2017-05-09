Listen Live
'American Idol' set to return to television
'American Idol' set to return to television

'American Idol' set to return to television
'American Idol' set to return to television

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Just over a year after “American Idol” aired its final episode on Fox, ABC announced that it will bring back the popular voice competition for the 2017-2018 season.

Fox announced in May 2015 that the 15th season of “American Idol,” which debuted January 2016, would be its last.

But on Tuesday, ABC announced that it would bring back the show in conjunction with FreemantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment.

The network did not immediately announce who the judges or host will be.

“American Idol” first aired in June 2002 and has been credited for inspiring a slew of similar reality-competition programs.

“‘American Idol’ is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a news release.

The show launched the careers of artists including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert. Contestants on the show have sold more than 60 million albums and made more than 450 Billboard No. 1 hits, according to ABC.

