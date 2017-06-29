LOS ANGELES - On the red carpet for the premiere of "Despicable Me 3," Steve Carell was asked about how he feels about being named the internet’s latest silver fox (“Steve Carell is a Silver Fox and We’re Here For It“; “Move Over, Clooney: Steve Carell Is Our Favorite Silver Fox Now“; others).
And his answer was very on-brand.
“Oh yeah. I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic; there’s nothing I can do,” he told "Entertainment Tonight," joking. “I’m busting with pride. That’s very nice.”
Most importantly, however, how does his wife feel about it?
“She knows, she knows. You know — I think she’s hot," he said. "That’s all that matters.”
Steve is married to Nancy Carell. They have a son and a daughter together.
