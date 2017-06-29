Listen Live
Entertainment
Steve Carell reacts to being dubbed Hollywood's latest 'silver fox'
Close

Steve Carell reacts to being dubbed Hollywood's latest 'silver fox'

Steve Carell reacts to being dubbed Hollywood's latest 'silver fox'
Photo Credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 20: Steve Carell attends 'Despicable Me 3' photo call at Santo Mauro Hotel on June 20, 2017, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Steve Carell reacts to being dubbed Hollywood's latest 'silver fox'

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -  On the red carpet for the premiere of "Despicable Me 3," Steve Carell was asked about how he feels about being named the internet’s latest silver fox (“Steve Carell is a Silver Fox and We’re Here For It“; “Move Over, Clooney: Steve Carell Is Our Favorite Silver Fox Now“; others).

>> Watch the clip here

And his answer was very on-brand.

“Oh yeah. I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic; there’s nothing I can do,” he told "Entertainment Tonight," joking. “I’m busting with pride. That’s very nice.”

>> Read more trending news

Most importantly, however, how does his wife feel about it?

“She knows, she knows. You know — I think she’s hot," he said. "That’s all that matters.”

Steve is married to Nancy Carell. They have a son and a daughter together.

