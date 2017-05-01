Ryan Seacrest is joining Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’

CNN is reporting that Kelly Ripa will name Ryan Seacrest as the new co-host of “Live.”

She confirmed it just after 9 a.m. Monday when the new co-hosts took the stage together.



Over the weekend Ripa teased that viewers would find out who would fill the chair left vacant last year when Michael Strahan left.

Strahan left to be an anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” last May.

Since his departure, Ripa has had a revolving chair of co-hosts vying for the job.

Seacrest has co-hosted five times over the course of the past 12 months.

Seacrest is based in Los Angeles, but “Live” is shot in New York. He has a home in Manhattan and will be moving to The Big Apple, CNN reported.

If he is named the new co-host, it will not interfere with his other gigs, sources told CNN. Seacrest will still host his radio talk shows, and that the building that “Live” originates from will also have a studio built for Seacrest’s radio show.

He has also renewed his contracts for red carpet specials for E! network, which is owned by NBCUniversal.