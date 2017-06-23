Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
92°
H 92
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
92°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Lynda Carter, others getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Close

RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Lynda Carter, others getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Lynda Carter, others getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson and Lynda Carter are among the honorees for the 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame class.

RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Lynda Carter, others getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES -  The 2018 class for the Hollywood Walk of Fame was announced Thursday, and a number of popular stars are set to have ceremonies.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce named entertainers from music, movies, television and radio as part of this year’s class.

>> Read more trending news

Reality TV personalities RuPaul Charles and Simon Cowell are part of the class. 

TV stars include actors Anthony Anderson and Taraji P. Henson, screenwriter Ryan Murphy, actor Niecy Nash, producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes and actors Eric McCormack and Lynda Carter.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the live theater and performance group and tweeted that he was with follow honoree “Weird Al” Yankovic when the two heard they would be honored with a star.

In music, rappers Ice T and Snoop Dogg and singers Mary J. Blige, Harry Connick Jr. and Carrie Underwood are honorees.

Movie stars being honored include actorsJack Black, Kirsten Dunst and Jeff Goldblum, director and producer F. Gary Gray, Minnie Mouse,  Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence,

Two celebrities are getting posthumous stars: comedian Bernie Mac and wildlife expert and TV personality Steve Irwin.

KABC reported that dates for the ceremonies have not been scheduled yet and that those in the class have two years to schedule ceremonies on dates of their own choosing.

In order to get the honor, stars have to qualify. The Associated Press reported that either the honorees or their sponsoring studios have to pay $40,000 for each star. 

According to the official Hollywood Walk of Fame site, anyone can nominate a celebrity for a star as long as the celebrity’s management team is in agreement with the nomination. The nomination, sent by mail, has to include a letter of agreement from the celebrity or the celebrity’s representative. Those nominations are then considered for selection by a Chamber of Commerce committee.

The full list of honorees can be found at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce website

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • TSA agent stole from passenger's belongings, police say
    TSA agent stole from passenger's belongings, police say
    A Transportation Security Administration agent has been arrested after he was accused of stealing money from a passenger at Orlando International Airport in Florida, Orlando police said. >> Read more trending news Alexander Shae Johnson, 22, was arrested Thursday night. Passenger Kathleen Duddleston entered the TSA checkpoint and was stopped for additional screening, police said. While she was patted down, Duddleston told TSA security officer Michelle Metz that she couldn’t see her luggage, so Metz moved her closer. Duddleston complained again that she couldn’t see her bag, and Johnson moved slightly. After the pat down, Duddleston reached for her bag and could not find her money, police said. She said she noticed a bulge in Johnson’s left front shirt pocket. Duddleston asked Johnson if that was her money, and he said he got the money from the bank, police said. The woman complained to Metz that she believed Johnson stole money from her. Metz contacted her supervisor. Duddleston has been charged with third-degree grand theft. TSA said in a statement to WFTV: TSA has a zero tolerance for misconduct in the workplace. The TSA immediately reported the allegation to OPD and we aggressively investigated the incident with our law enforcement partner. TSA officers represent a professional and honorable workforce that is trained to treat passengers and their personal belongings with care and respect. No exceptions will be tolerated. We immediately ended the federal career of this individual.
  • Thunderbird F-16 plane flips on its top at Ohio air show
    Thunderbird F-16 plane flips on its top at Ohio air show
    A military plane went off a runway, slipped and flipped Friday during the Dayton Air Show in Ohio, according to witness reports and law enforcement officials. >> Read more trending news A tow truck was called to the scene just before 1 p.m. Rescue crews were also on-scene. Medics responding to the crash gave an occupant of the plane a “thumbs up,” but did not elaborate on the person’s condition. Ricardo von Puttkammer, a chief correspondent for Aviation Photojournal in New York City, told the Dayton Daily News that he saw a two-set Thunderbird land and taxi toward a staging area when a strong gust of wind apparently flipped the F-16 on its top. >> See the latest from the Dayton Daily News Another eye witness told WHIO that the Thunderbird slipped while coming down for landing. Law enforcement officials confirmed the plane was upside-down. Emergency dispatchers said it was in the grass. At the time of the crash there was heavy rain in the area. Rainfall rates in the vicinity exceeded two inches per hour, according to WHIO meteorologist Brett Collar.
  • Authorities ID 10-year-old killed by log on Alabama beach
    Authorities ID 10-year-old killed by log on Alabama beach
    Authorities have identified a 10-year-old boy killed on an Alabama beach this week as Tropical Storm Cindy churned toward shore.  Nolan McCabe, of St. Louis, Missouri, was vacationing in Fort Morgan with his family Wednesday morning when Cindy’s storm surge washed a large log on the beach over the boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Nolan suffered severe head injuries when the log rolled over his body.  Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack estimated that the log was about 14 feet long and weighed several hundred pounds, the Post-Dispatch said.  AL.com reported that Nolan was killed feet away from the front door of the beachfront home in which he and his family were staying.  >> Read more trending news Nolan’s father, Joshua McCabe, told investigators that he was also outside that morning, attending to other children playing on the beach. He ran toward his son when he saw a large wave coming ashore, but was unable to grab Nolan before the log was washed into him.  Efforts by family members, firefighters and emergency medical technicians to resuscitate Nolan were unsuccessful, AL.com reported.  Nolan, an avid cub scout, would have been a fifth-grade student at Wohlwend Elementary in St. Louis in the fall. A statement the Mehlville School District indicated that the boy’s parents and sister were all present when he died.  Nolan was the third elementary student in the school district to die since April, the district’s statement said. One boy was killed in a car crash, and the other was struck by a car while riding his bike.  The parent-teacher organization at Wohlwend Elementary set up a GoFundMe account to help Nolan’s family with the expenses related to his death. 
  • Teen dies after falling from San Francisco cliff
    Teen dies after falling from San Francisco cliff
    A young woman died Thursday after she lost her footing while walking near steep cliffs in San Francisco and fell, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The 17-year-old, who was not identified, was with another teen and an adult when she went off the trails near the Legion of Honor Museum, KGO reported.  San Francisco fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter told SFGate.com that the teen fell around 6:30 p.m. from the top of a cliff near Lands End. Swimmers with the fire department and the National Parks Service’s Ocean Rescue team were able to reach the teenager about 20 minutes after she fell. Fire officials said she was found in critical condition, but Sonja L. Hanson, a spokeswoman for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, confirmed to SFGate.com that she was later pronounced dead.
  • Friday: A dog day at work
    Friday: A dog day at work
    Take your Dog to Work Day has a more serious tone than it sounds, in that it was designed to show co-workers without dogs what a human-animal bond looks like and to encourage them to visit a shelter and adopt one of their own. The event was started in 1999 by Pet Sitters International. Sadly, you won’t be able to visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando for a couple of weeks, because of small outbreak of dog flu. The canines there are being monitored and treated and the flu should pass quickly, according to its executive director. “We have two confirmed cases. It’s highly contagious but highly treatable with antibiotics,” said Steve Bardy. Humans cannot get dog flu, but a good idea is to wash your hands after petting an animal to keep it from spreading among dogs, he said.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.