Virgin founder Richard Branson is picking up the pieces on his private island after Hurricane Irma brought massive devastation to parts of the Caribbean.

Branson hunkered down in his Necker Island wine cellar as Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean, and on Monday, he announced he was headed for Puerto Rico but will soon return to the island to help residents rebuild.

>> Read more trending news

“Much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged,” he wrote on his blog. “This story is about the tens of thousands of people who have lost their homes and their livelihoods. We have spent the past two days visiting team members who live on Virgin Gorda and as many people as possible, distributing aid, water and supplies.”

We are using our foundation @virginunite to coordinate raising money for longer-term reconstruction projects. Virgin Unite is also working with @unitebvi and @virginlimitededition to support the local BVI communities. They will be working with local organisations to identify the ongoing needs of affected individuals, families and communities affected by this disaster. We will support the mid to long term efforts on the ground and help provide support as those affected recover from the disaster. Please donate what you can http://virg.in/oxN A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

He added, “We have seen first-hand just how ferocious and unforgiving this storm was.”

Branson shared images and video of the devastation on Instagram as the storm ripped through the island.

Much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged. But British Virgin Islands Hurricane #Irma story is not about Necker - it is about the tens of thousands of people who have lost their homes and their livelihoods. @virginunite is coordinating aid to local BVI families & communities affected - please donate to help http://www.virgin.com/unite/bvi-community-support-appeal A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

On Sunday, he tweeted that he will be coordinating with families to help with relief efforts.