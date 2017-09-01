Ric Flair is on the mend, his Twitter feed reports

Pro wrestler Ric Flair has been battling some health issues but recent posts to his official, verified Twitter feed indicate he’s on the mend.
“Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back!” a message posted this week read.
Also:
The Nature Boy’s rep Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, has kept fans apprised of his status and asked for prayers.
“He is dealing w/some tough medical issues,” she posted on Aug. 14. TMZ reported Flair’s health issues were heart-related.
Flair’s career highlights include his induction as an honorary Clayton County sheriff’s deputy.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill, who likes conferring deputy status upon celebrities or just posing for photos with them, announced the news in typically ebullient style:
“Based on his vast experience in Vice related matters, The Wheeling, Dealing, Girlfriend Stealing, Limousine Riding, and Private Jet Flying Ric Flair was sworn in today as an Honorary Deputy assigned to The Vice Squad by ‘THE CRIME FIGHTER!’ WOOO!”
