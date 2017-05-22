Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 78
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Overcast
H 78° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 78° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 78° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Reports of explosion, fatalities near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
Close

Reports of explosion, fatalities near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Reports of explosion, fatalities near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Singer Ariana Grande performs on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Reports of explosion, fatalities near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

MANCHESTER, England -  An explosion was reported at Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held. 

>> Read more trending news

BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion.

Grande’s label, Republic Records, confirmed she was on the tour bus at the time of the incident.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Click it or Ticket campaign begins in Florida
    Click it or Ticket campaign begins in Florida
    If you’re driving in Central Florida, you might want to wear a seat belt, and not just for safety. Law enforcement across the state is cracking down, as the annual Click it or Ticket campaign is underway in Florida. The crackdowns are this week before Memorial Day, which officials expect to be one of the busiest travel weekends in years. Police will also be checking to see if drivers have children properly restrained in their seats. Orange County deputies will run their enforcement from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Orange Blossom Trail and Holden Avenue. Someone not wearing a seat belt could get a $114 ticket, or a $164 ticket if a child isn’t properly restrained.
  • Infowars' Alex Jones apologizes for spreading fake 'Pizzagate' story
    Infowars' Alex Jones apologizes for spreading fake 'Pizzagate' story
    Alex Jones on Friday apologized to the owner of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria for spreading the fake story last year that linked the restaurant to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and human trafficking. Jones, as the Austin, Texas-based host of Infowars.com, has a long history of pushing wild and false conspiracy theories, such as claiming that the U.S. government perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax. But in a rare backtracking mea culpa, Jones apologized for his role in promoting the baseless “Pizzagate” story that went viral among right-wing bloggers and media sites during the 2016 presidential campaign. >> Watch the clip here The gist of the fake story accused Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, of running a child sex abuse ring through the Comet Ping Pong restaurant owned by James Alefantis. Podesta’s comments about the pizzeria — made in Democratic Party emails exposed by WikiLeaks — became fodder for fake news web portals as well as popular user-generated content sites like Reddit and 4chan. Jones, in a statement he read aloud for his online audience, tried to put some distance between himself and the fake story and blamed “scores of media outlets,” “third-party accounts of alleged activities” and “accounts of (Infowars) reporters who are no longer with us” for the “incorrect narrative” he discussed several times on his program. >> Read more trending news “In our commentary about what had become known as Pizzagate, I made comments about Mr. Alefantis that in hindsight I regret, and for which I apologize to him,” Jones said. In language that was clearly sculpted by a legal mind hoping to avoid possible litigation, Jones added: “To my knowledge today, neither Mr. Alefantis nor his restaurant Comet Ping Pong, were involved in any human trafficking as was part of the theories about Pizzagate.” For many people, the Pizzagate conspiracy theory became part of the mainstream political discussion only in December, after 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch of North Carolina reportedly brought a gun into a Comet Ping Pong packed with customers, and pointed it at an employee in hopes of finding proof of “Pizzagate.” Welch surrendered to police when he found no evidence that children were being harbored there, D.C. police said at the time. He pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges Friday, CNN reported.
  • Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    A birthday camping trip turned deadly after a tree fell on a Georgia teenager. >> Watch the news report here Joelle Dalgleish, 15, went to Harrison High School in Cobb County. WSB-TV's Chris Jose spoke to the teen’s parents Sunday, as well as some of her friends who witnessed the incident. >> Read more trending news Dalgleish’s mother said she wants people to remember her daughter's smile and why she loved so many people. Friends said Dalgleish affected so many lives. On Friday, Dalgleish was celebrating a friend's 16th birthday with a camping trip at Red Top Mountain in Bartow County. She was in a hammock when a tree snapped in half and landed on her. “I was one of the girls sitting around the campfire and I saw the tree fall. I was the only one who saw it. The other girls were facing the other direction,” Erin O’Reilly said. “We didn't know it hit Joelle, so we went over there, and we were like ‘Can you hear me?’ and that's when Kate said, 'Call 911' and that's when all the girls started coming out of their tents,” O’Reilly said. Dalgleish died early Sunday. At a vigil Sunday evening, there was not a dry eye in the room. “She had already impacted so many lives, and this event impacts everyone so much more, just to make sure they hold on to everyone close. And just keep praying,” O’Reilly said. One by one, friends reminisced about the good times and said Dalgleish made a difference in their lives. Dalgleish's mom said she had an infectious laugh and a beautiful spirit and soul. Grief counselors will be at the school all day Monday. A community vigil will take place later that night.
  • Flea market bargain ring really the real thing: a $450,000 diamond treasure
    Flea market bargain ring really the real thing: a $450,000 diamond treasure
    A flea market find in England 30 years ago has turned into the stuff dreams are made of. A woman paid the equivalent of $15 for a piece of costume jewelry three decades ago, or so she thought, but she liked the ring and wore it all the time, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news It turns out the gem was the real deal, a 26.27 carat white diamond, according to Sotheby’s. The auction house is selling the ring next month as part of jewelry sale and expects the ring to sell for as much as $450,000. Not bad for a $15 investment. The buyer apparently had no idea the ring was real because 19th century diamonds were cut very differently from today. The cut did not show off the stone’s clarity or brilliance. The owners asked not to be identified.   
  • NASA orders emergency spacewalk at International Space Station
    NASA orders emergency spacewalk at International Space Station
    A new, urgent spacewalking mission has been ordered by NASA to make repairs at the International Space Station. Commander Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer, both Americans, will undertake the mission on Tuesday to replace a data relay box that broke over the weekend. The broken unit is one of two that control the station’s solar panels and radiators, and NASA said everything is still safe because one relay box is working. Both Whitson and Fischer went spacewalking just 1 ½ weeks ago, as Whitson broke the record for most spacewalks ever. The new mission is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and should last about two hours. A NASA Spokesman at Johnson Space Center said this would be the 601st spacewalk at the ISS.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.