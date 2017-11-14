Rapper Eve to join CBS ‘The Talk’ show

“The Talk” is getting a new co-host.

Variety reported that rapper and actress Eve is joining the CBS panel talk show as a co-host after guest co-hosting during the last week of October. The announcement was made on Tuesday’s show.

Eve’s entrance comes after longtime co-host Aisha Tyler left the show after six seasons, E! News reported. Tyler’s exit in July was an emotional one. She decided to leave as she was balancing directing her first feature film and working as a series regular on “Criminal Minds.”

“I just realized I had to let something go,” Tyler said in July. “It’s been the hardest decision of my life and you guys are my family and I love being with you every day.”

Eve gained notoriety in the entertainment industry when she worked with the Ruff Ryders on multiple collaborations, later topping the Billboard 200 with her debut album, “Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders’ First Lady” in 1999. She went on to star in the “Barbershop” movie franchise and her own successful UPN sitcom, “Eve.”

“It is a new career move for me,” Eve told Variety. “I am interested in hosting, and specifically on this show, because I feel as though I can express myself in a way people haven’t seen me before, and be able to engage in great discussions (and) have some fun. I’m just in a place in my life where I was looking for a platform to express myself.”

It’s official!! So excited to have @TheRealEve join us at #TheTalk table as our fifth host 💖 pic.twitter.com/3YuPDr6WbV — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 14, 2017

Eve said she plans to balance the new job with acting and music.

“I will definitely make time for acting, if there is time. I’m always interested in unique and fun parts,” Eve said. “And music, yes, I’ve already started recording. I started recording a few months ago. And the plan was, before this opportunity came up, was to put out some music, which I still plan to do soon.”

“The women were thrilled when they heard Eve would be joining the show and can’t wait to start talking and engaging her in the conversation,” Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs at CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Eve is a natural fit with our dynamic group of Daytime Emmy Award-winning hosts, and brings a fresh perspective and bold point of view as an accomplished artist, businesswoman, and wife who is raising four stepchildren and looking to add to her family.”

“The Talk” airs on CBS weekdays at 2 p.m.