Rapper Drake attends prom at Memphis high school

At least 14 people were recently busted in an undercover predator sting in Volusia County, deputies said. The sting targeted adults who reach out to children online in hopes of having sex with them, deputies said. At one point, Sheriff Mike Chitwood referred to the people they busted as, “Scumbag central.” “They know what they’re doing is illegal, but they do it anyway,” Chitwood said. “They’re snapping pictures of their personal area and sending it out. They’re bringing sex toys to the party. This is what is out there!” Deputies said the undercover five-day operation wrapped up over the weekend and resulted in multiple arrests. A total of sixteen different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the undercover agents made contact with 60 people and that more arrests could be made. He singled out one of the 14 people arrested: William Parshall was a naval civilian employee for over 30 years. Chitwood says he admitted to chatting with minors online for three years and possessing child porn. “And he brought a pair of vibrating panties to the home,” Chitwood said. Names and charges of the suspects arrested: Victor E. Williams: Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Christopher S. Chierchio: Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery William Keith Parshall: Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonyAttempted sexual battery Daniel Scott Quilter, 36 (DOB 12/21/1980), Ormond Beach Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Ryan Joseph Rahme, 36 (DOB 1/20/1981), Palm Bay Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonyPossession of heroin Gregory Hall Jr., 20 (DOB 3/25/1997), Palm Coast Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Jeremy Daniel Burge, 35 (DOB 12/28/1981), Holly Hill Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Mario Ayala III, 29 (DOB 11/7/1988), Palm Coast Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery Kyle J. Galloway, 21 (DOB 4/19/1996), Mims Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery Joseph McClellan, 24 (DOB 12/13/1982), Port Orange Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery Robert A. Knuckles, 59 (DOB 5/13/1958), Palatka Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery William Riffe, 25 (DOB 6/30/1991), Daytona Beach Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Jamahl Barnabas-Heath, 22 (DOB 6/10/1994), Orange Park Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Jimmy D. Struck, 25 (DOB 11/27/1994), Ormond Beach Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery
