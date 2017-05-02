A woman got a pleasant birthday surprise when her husband, the rapper Logic, hired an orchestra to play the theme song from her favorite TV show.

The video was uploaded to Logic’s YouTube channel.

The orchestra played the theme song to Larry David’s HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which will be returning for a ninth season in 2017.

Logic’s Twitter handle is Rap’s Larry David, and he’s wearing a “Seinfeld” t-shirt in the video, so he’s presumably a big David fan.

The musicians gathered underneath a balcony and began playing shortly before Logic’s wife, Jessica, came out onto the balcony in her pajamas.

Both Logic and Jessica posted about the moment on Instagram.

This is how I woke up my darling Wife @itsjessandrea on her 25th birthday!!! A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on May 1, 2017 at 8:53am PDT