Listen Live
clear-day
77°
H 92
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
77°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 92° L 76°
  • clear-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth II unveils new portrait featuring family heirloom for Canada's 150th anniversary
Close

Queen Elizabeth II unveils new portrait featuring family heirloom for Canada's 150th anniversary

7 Interesting Facts about the Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II unveils new portrait featuring family heirloom for Canada's 150th anniversary

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

LONDON -  In honor of the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, Queen Elizabeth II sat for a new portrait that features an ornate brooch with a special meaning.

According to People, the portrait was taken by Toronto-based photographer Ian Leslie Macdonald and shows the queen wearing a platinum-and-diamond maple leaf brooch, which was given to her by her mother Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother.

>> See the portrait here

People reports that the piece of jewelry found its way to the royal family back in 1939 when the queen’s father, King George VI, gave it to his wife during their visit to Canada, which was the first embarked upon by a reigning monarch.

>> Read more trending news

Since inheriting the brooch, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has loaned it to other members of the royal family on a few occasions, including to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for her first visit to Canada in 2009 and to Duchess Kate for her Canada royal tour in 2011.

In honor of Canada Day, Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to the country for its annual holiday celebrations.

Related

This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the maple leaf brooch inherited from her mother, has been released for Canada Day (July 1) to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, on July 1, 2017. (Photo by Ian Leslie Macdonald via Getty Images)
Close

Queen Elizabeth II

Photo Credit: Handout
This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the maple leaf brooch inherited from her mother, has been released for Canada Day (July 1) to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, on July 1, 2017. (Photo by Ian Leslie Macdonald via Getty Images)

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years

Photos: Charming Princess Charlotte, Prince George at 'Trooping the Color' parade

Photos: Prince Philip through the years

Photos: Prince William celebrates birthday

Photos: Prince Harry through the years

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Teacher accused of sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time, now faces 21 charges
    Teacher accused of sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time, now faces 21 charges
    A Texas kindergarten teacher and mother of two is now facing 21 charges after she allegedly had sex with four high school students – including two at the same time – and sent them explicit messages on Snapchat, according to the Lufkin Daily News and Daily Mail. >> Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time >> Teacher accused of sex with 2 students at same time could face more charges Heather Lee Robertson, 38, was indicted Thursday and faces six charges of improper relationship between educator and student and 15 charges of sexual assault. She was initially charged with four counts of improper relationship between educator and student. >> Read more trending news KTRE reported in May that an investigation into Robertson’s relationships began on April 20 after police received a tip. One student told authorities he and a friend had a threesome with the teacher, and two other boys admitted to having sex with her multiple times. According to the affidavit, Robertson admitted to the allegations, saying she had sex with one of the students four times between late last year and this spring. The affidavit also said Robertson claimed she didn't remember the details of each instance because she had been drinking heavily.  Read more here or here.
  • Teacher accused of sex with 2 students at same time could face more charges
    Teacher accused of sex with 2 students at same time could face more charges
    A former teacher from Lufkin, Texas, who reportedly has admitted to police that she had sex with four students, including two at the same time, may be in more trouble than she thought. >> Watch the news report here Heather Robertson, a 38-year-old mother of two who faces four counts of improper relationship between educator and student and a DWI charge from a separate incident, also may face sexual assault charges. According to KTRE, if found guilty, this could double her maximum prison time. Even now, Robertson faces 20 years maximum behind bars. A sexual assault charge would tack on an additional 20 years. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot KTRE reported that Robertson was arrested last month. An affidavit shows that the investigation began on April 20 and that a high school student began “chatting and sexting with Robertson through Snapchat,' KTRE reported. When she asked him to come to her apartment, the student asked to bring a friend. Robertson reportedly had sex with the students simultaneously. During the investigation, two more students came forward to reveal sexual histories with Robertson, the affidavit said. Both students said they would sneak out, and Robertson would pick them up and take them back to her apartment, the affidavit said. >> Read more trending news When confronted, Robertson admitted to the charges and said she “had recently become a heavy drinker and would sometimes not remember the details of the encounters,' according to the affidavit. According to the Lufkin Daily News, Robertson was arrested when a police officer pulled her over in traffic. The investigation led to Robertson’s resignation. Read more here or here.
  • Federal deficit grows amid “surprisingly weak tax collections” in 2017
    Federal deficit grows amid “surprisingly weak tax collections” in 2017
    It didn’t get much attention in the midst of the all-out fight on Capitol Hill over efforts to overhaul the Obama health law, but a Congressional Budget Office report this week again signaled that something odd is going on with tax revenues coming into Uncle Sam so far this year, as they remain well below anticipated levels, leading to a spike in the federal deficit. The headline on the CBO’s regular June budget update was bad enough, as it forecast a $134 billion jump in the deficit in 2017, up to $693 billion, which would be the highest yearly deficit since 2012. The reason for that forecast was mainly because of something that had been noticed earlier in the year, that tax collections at the federal level are down – the CBO estimates they are $89 billion below what had been expected. “Surprisingly weak tax collections since then have led the agency to lower its projection of revenues by $89 billion,” the CBO reported. New CBO federal deficit estimate for 2017 now up to $693 billion (+$134b); tax revenues down $89b. Spending up $45b pic.twitter.com/2IIBVO6v2G — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 29, 2017 The rest of the deficit increase comes from increases that CBO says are taking place in loan and loan guarantee programs which are already on the books – to the tune of $45 billion. Why are tax revenues slowing? The CBO really didn’t have an answer, as it projected that revenues from “individual income taxes are expected to fall by 0.2 percentage points of GDP.” Often something like that would be an indicator of a lack of economic growth, but some have argued this may be related to more wealthy taxpayers not making large estimated tax payments, hoping that major tax cuts are approved this year by the Congress. There is no hard evidence to back up that assertion. As for the level of the deficit, $693 billion would be a big jump from the $585 billion deficit in 2016 – a 23% increase. Here is what the federal deficit has done in the last 10 years: 2007 – $161 billion 2008 – $459 billion 2009 – $1.413 trillion 2010 – $1.294 trillion 2011 – $1.300 trillion 2012 – $1.087 trillion 2013 – $679 billion 2014 – $485 billion 2015 – $438 billion 2016 – $585 billion Like 2016, the 2017 deficit seems to be going in the wrong direction. The 2007 deficit under President George W. Bush was the lowest deficit since the budget was balanced for several years during the Clinton Administration, in the late 1990’s.
  • Nightclub where 28 injured to be shut down
    Nightclub where 28 injured to be shut down
    At least 25 people were shot in an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday and more were injured trying to evacuate the building, KTHV reported. City officials will move to close down the club Monday under its “criminal abatement” program. The club’s liquor license was suspended Saturday and the property manger was delivering an eviction notice. >> Read more trending news  One person was upgraded from critical to stable condition after the 2:30 a.m. incident at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, police said. Little Rock police confirmed that all victims were alive. Police said 28 people in total were injured: 25 from gun shot wounds and 3 from other injuries. Gov. Hutchinson released a statement Saturday morning about the club shooting. According to police, there was a dispute during a concert and an exchange of gunfire took place, ABC News reported. Police have not released any suspect information, but said they do not believe that it was a terror-related incident, KATV reported. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • High school grad shot, killed in road rage incident, police say
    High school grad shot, killed in road rage incident, police say
    A Pennsylvania family is mourning the death of a recent high school graduate who police said was a victim of a road rage incident. Police told WCAU that Bianca Nikol Roberson was merging onto a lane on Route 100 in West Goshen Township. >> Read more trending news  At the same time as she was moving over, police said another vehicle was trying to merge. The driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, police said. She was killed instantly. Her car then went off the side of the road, ending in a wooded area, WCAU reported. Police said the other driver was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old. He had blond or light brown hair. He was driving a red Chevrolet pickup that had faded paint. Roberson had planned on attending Jacksonville University this fall. She isn’t the first child the Roberson family had lost. Her older brother, died in 2013 at the age of 22 from heart disease, WCAU reported. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.