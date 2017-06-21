Prince Philip leaves hospital

Back in Iowa for the first time since the November elections, President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in the Hawkeye State to reaffirm his vow to supporters that he will pursue a battery of plans to force change in the federal government and Washington, D.C., as Mr. Trump said his early successes are driving his critics “crazy.” “All we do is win, win, win,” the President said to cheers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as he pressed Democrats to support his legislative agenda in the Congress. “If we had even a little Democrat support, just a little, like a couple of votes – you would have everything,” he told the crowd. Pres. Trump extends congratulations to Karen Handel and Ralph Norman after their special election victories https://t.co/egPtI72uW8 pic.twitter.com/2FsgKu88Np — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 22, 2017 “Just think about what a unified American nation could achieve,” the President said. “It would be a beautiful, beautiful thing, if we could get together as two parties for our country,” Mr. Trump said. .@POTUS: It would be a beautiful thing if we could get together as 2 parties that love our country, and come up with that great healthcare. pic.twitter.com/UdH1WkkWuB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2017 But the President said the goal of Democrats is obvious right now. “They just want to obstruct,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re obstructionists,” he said to applause. The President also urged Republicans in the Senate to stick with him on health care, and support a GOP plan that will be unveiled on Thursday to overhaul the Obama health law “Obamacare is a disaster,” the President said. “It is over” President Trump takes aim at the 'largest tax cut in the history of the United States' https://t.co/Q0P5Pv7qCR — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 22, 2017 But Mr. Trump acknowledged that with a narrow majority in the Senate, approval of a revised GOP health bill is not a given. “That means we basically can’t lose anybody,” the President said of the 52-48 Senate edge. “I hope we’re going to surprise you with a really good plan.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself