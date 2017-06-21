Listen Live
Prince Philip leaves hospital
Prince Philip leaves hospital

Biography Of Prince Philip

Prince Philip leaves hospital

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

LONDON -  5:07 a.m. ET June 22: Britain’s Prince Philip has left a London hospital after a two-night stay, a Buckingham Palace representative said, according to The Associated Press.

ORIGINAL STORY: Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has been hospitalized with an infection, multiple news outlets are reporting.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2015 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Philip

Photo Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2015 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
