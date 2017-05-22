Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 78
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Broken Clouds
H 78° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 78° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 78° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
Close

Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/Getty Images
At least 20 Dead After Explosion Near Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, England -  An explosion was reported at Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said so far 19 deaths have been confirmed and there are “around 50 others injured.”

>> Read more trending news

BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion.

Grande’s label, Republic Records, confirmed she was on the tour bus at the time of the incident.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the reports of an explosion in a statement on Twitter.

Related

Singer Ariana Grande performs on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Close

Report: explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Singer Ariana Grande performs on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
Close

Manchester Arena incident

Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/Getty Images
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    An explosion was reported at Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said so far 19 deaths have been confirmed and there are “around 50 others injured.” >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion. Grande’s label, Republic Records, confirmed she was on the tour bus at the time of the incident. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the reports of an explosion in a statement on Twitter.
  • Clark Howard on battling a life-threatening illness, ‘I felt like death’
    Clark Howard on battling a life-threatening illness, ‘I felt like death’
      Atlanta-based consumer advisor Clark Howard is speaking out about a mysterious and sudden illness that threatened his life recently. The same disease killed a Georgia man after, just like Howard, taking a powerful antibiotic only days before falling ill. >> Read more trending news Howard was admitted to Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital three days after taking the generic antibiotic ciprofloxacin. The brand name is Cipro. He took it to ward off an infection after a biopsy to monitor his prostate cancer. There's no proof that what happened next is linked to the pill, but it has happened before. “I felt like death,” Howard said. “It was a struggle to walk five steps.” During his hospital stay, Howard’s system was flushed out with IV's. He said a doctor with 40 years of experience determined he had rhabdomyolysis. “With rhabdo, your muscles are eating themselves, and then they destroy your kidneys and you die,” Howard said. That's what happened to Gwinnett County, Georgia tri-athlete Chris Dannelly in 2013. The disease killed him five days after he took three pills of ciprofloxacin’s sister drug levofloxacin.  Howard said Piedmont doctors have a working theory that the antibiotic combined with his cholesterol pill was a bad mix. >> Related: Woman says popular antibiotic levofloxacin killer her husband “The generic Lipitor acted as a catalyst. That caused the supposed problems with Cipro to magnify and give me the rhabdomylosis,” Howard said. Ten months ago, doctors in Scotland published a similar case involving the two types of pills and a case of rhabdo. Their conclusion: the consequences of this interaction can have potentially serious outcomes. Howard said he plans to ask about a substitute pill. “Even not knowing for sure whether Cipro was a villain in this or not, why would I want to be dead?”   Howard’s cancer doctor is also his cousin. Dr. Skip Holden said Howard has had Cipro before with ill health affect and that he uses it because the risk of infection with a prostate biopsy is so great. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Holden said he’s looking for input in Howard’s case and has asked doctors at UCLA Medical Center to weigh in.
  • ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    The entrance tunnel to the world’s largest seed storage facility built into the permafrost in a mountain in a remote area of the Arctic Circle in Norway has been flooded by melting permafrost.  >> Read more trending news The storage facility, which opened in 2008, was supposed to be an impregnable rock vault protecting the world’s food supply in the event of a global catastrophe, either man-made or natural, but The Guardian reports permafrost meltwater inundated the entrance to the tunnel leading to the seed vault after extremely warm winter temperatures in the Arctic. The Norwegian government owns the vault, and a government official admitted builders did not foresee the impact of climate change. “It was not in our plans to think that the permafrost would not be there and that it would experience extreme weather like that,” Hege Njaa Aschim told The Guardian. Luckily no seeds were lost. The water that breached the entrance to the tunnel froze and Hege said the ice has been removed. Officials are now trying to figure out new solutions to make the vault self-sufficient, something that’s necessary for it to serve its purpose. 
  • Reports of explosions, fatalities at Ariana Grande UK concert
    Reports of explosions, fatalities at Ariana Grande UK concert
    Police have confirmed several fatalities and many people injured after two explosions in Englands Manchester Arena at the end of Ariana Grande. The Manchester police have evacuated the Manchester train station and surrounding area. The south Florida pop stars management confirms that she was not injured.  This is developing a story. 
  • Salvation Army’s Southern Territory drills in Orlando for hurricanes
    Salvation Army’s Southern Territory drills in Orlando for hurricanes
    They’ve come from 15 states and the District of Columbia, an area Salvation Army insiders call the “accident prone” region of the country for its long list of natural disasters, to train for another hurricane season. Disaster Coordinator Jeff Jellets tells News 96.5 WDBO that 2016 was extremely busy with hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and even the Pulse nightclub shootings to respond to. Now they have time to get caught up with best practices. The Salvation Army USA Southern Territory is also displaying its fleet of emergency vehicles including canteens, meeting rooms, sleeping quarters and showers on wheels at the Rosen Plaza Hotel today and tomorrow. Florida Emergency Management Director Brian Koon called the Salvation Army “a primary partner” for government agencies in times of disaster. “You know the Salvation Army is going to be busy this season,” Koon said. He will be addressing the group Monday evening.  The Salvation Army provides, food, shelter and counseling to victims and to first responders, right in the middle of the disaster scene, if needed. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.