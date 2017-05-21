Listen Live
At Pippa Middleton's wedding, Duchess Kate returns the favor by holding sister's train
Close

At Pippa Middleton's wedding, Duchess Kate returns the favor by holding sister's train

At Pippa Middleton's wedding, Duchess Kate returns the favor by holding sister's train
Left: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images. Right: Chris Jackson / Getty Images.

At Pippa Middleton's wedding, Duchess Kate returns the favor by holding sister's train

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

ENGLEFIELD, England -  Six years ago, Pippa Middleton famously held the train of Duchess Kate’s wedding dress. On Saturday, the royal returned the favor by smoothing the back of her sister's custom lace dress as she got ready to walk down the aisle.

>> Watch the news report here

>> Read more trending news

In 2011, Middleton's figure went viral after photos were widely shared of her holding the train of sister Kate’s Alexander McQueen dress at Westminster Abbey, where the duchess joined the royal family by marrying Prince William.

>> PHOTOS: Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

“As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and – you may say – its backside,” Pippa later joked, according to People, adding that her infamous dress “fitted a little too well.”

>> Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception as Prince Harry’s Date

Photos from both ceremonies are reminiscent of each other.

>> Pippa Middleton ties the knot with James Matthews in ‘almost royal’ wedding

Saturday’s ceremony took place at St. Mark’s Church in England, during which Middleton tied the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews, whom she has been dating on-and-off since 2012. In addition to Duchess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as members of the wedding party. Prince William and Prince Harry also were in attendance.

Close

At Pippa Middleton's wedding, Duchess Kate returns the favor by holding sister's train

