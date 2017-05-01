Raven-Symone has begun shooting “Raven’s Home,” the spin off of her popular Disney Channel show “That’s So Raven,” and photos of the cast on set have been released.

Fresh off the cast’s appearance at the Radio Disney Music Awards Sunday, TV Guide reported that photos from the set of “Raven’s Home” have been shared on Twitter.

In the spinoff, Raven, the main character who shares a name with the lead star, is mother to 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, played by Issac Ryan Brown and Navia Robinson. Sky Katz will play Nia’s best friend, Liz.

Van der Pol reprises her role as Raven’s best friend, Chelsea, who is now a mother to a 9-year-old son named Levi, played by Jason Maybaum.

The two are divorced single mothers living together in the same house. Sitcom antics ensue when Raven realizes her children have inherited her psychic abilities, which was the focus of the original show that ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007.

Jasmine Alkire won studio audience tickets to a live taping of the show Friday and tweeted photos she took with the cast.

ET reported in April that Raven-Symone will executive produce the show along with writer/producers Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff.

The show is set to premiere this year.