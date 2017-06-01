Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 93
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Clear
H 93° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 93° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 93° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 86° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares emotional message about mother's 2nd cancer diagnosis
Close

Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares emotional message about mother's 2nd cancer diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares emotional message about mother's 2nd cancer diagnosis
Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares emotional message about mother's 2nd cancer diagnosis

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Chloe Lattanzi will always be by her mother’s side.

After her mother, Olivia Newton-John, announced that the breast cancer she battled in the ’90s had spread to her back, Lattanzi took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

>> Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer diagnosis, postpones tour dates

“My mom and best friend is going to be fine! She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil (cannabidiol oil)! And other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this,” Lattanzi wrote. “Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster.”

>> Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares update on her mother’s health after canceled concerts

“We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it,” she added. “Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health, wealth and happiness.”

A source told People that Newton-John is now “resting and going through treatment,” as she postponed her recent U.S. and Canada tour to focus on her recovery.

On Tuesday, the singer and actress shared the news of her health in a statement on her Facebook page.

For Immediate Release

Posted by Olivia Newton-John on Tuesday, May 30, 2017

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” the statement read. “In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

>> Read more trending news

Newton-John will reportedly undergo radiation treatments alongside her natural remedies.

Related

Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer diagnosis, postpones tour dates

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares update on her mother’s health after canceled concerts

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • White House releases names of presidential aides with approved ethics waivers
    White House releases names of presidential aides with approved ethics waivers
    More than a dozen White House staffers have been granted ethics waivers, officials announced late Wednesday. The waivers were permitted for four former lobbyists and others who are working in President Donald Trump’s administration, NPR reported. Trump has said that senior officials his administration has hired are barred from working on some matters that involve former clients or employers for a period of two years, with some exceptions, The Associated Press reported. President Barack Obama had similar rules in place and also allowed some waivers. Included in the ethics waivers list: Reince Priebus, who may take part in meetings with the Republican National Committee. Priebus had been the head of the RNC from January 2011 until he took over as Trump’s chief of staff after the November election. Kellyanne Conway is allowed to still have meetings and communication with former clients when it comes to political, advocacy, trade or nonprofit organization topics. Shahira Knight used to work for Fidelity, according to the AP, which specializes on setting up retirement accounts and retirement planning. She has been granted a waiver to work on the administration’s retirement, tax and financial services issues. “Blanket” waivers cover staffers like Steve Bannon, Breitbart’s former chief executive and allow him and others to contact members of the media to set up meetings and other communications on “broad policy matters.” To read the complete White House ethics waivers list, click here.
  • Obama honors artistic achievements at Kennedy Center Honors gala
    President Barack Obama hosted his final Kennedy Center Honors gala at the White House on Sunday. >> Read more trending stories The president and first lady Michelle Obama were introduced after the inductees: actor Al Pacino; gospel singer Mavis Staples; Argentine pianist Martha Argerich; singer-songwriter James Taylor; and Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh, the surviving members of the Eagles. The Kennedy Center Honors is in its 39th year. The ceremony will be broadcast Dec. 27 on CBS. >> PHOTOS: 2016 Kennedy Center Honors Earlier, at the White House, Obama welcomed the honorees at a reception and said participating in the gala was “one of the perks of the job.” Former president Bill Clinton made a surprise appearance on stage Sunday to talk about how Taylor’s music resonated with him and the American public in times that tested the nation’s resolve. “Our nation was reeling from the pain of Vietnam,” Clinton said. “James was there to satisfy our hunger for both intimacy and authenticity.” The tribute to Pacino included words from Sean Penn and recitations of Shakespeare by Laurence Fishburne and Lily Rabe. Chris O’Donnell and Gabrielle Anwar re-enacted the tango that Pacino danced with Anwar in “Scent of a Woman,” the 1992 movie that won Pacino an Oscar. Garth Brooks, Sheryl Crow and Darius Rucker performed medleys of Taylor’s music. Yitzhak Perlman played violin and Yuja Wang played piano to honor Argerich. Staples’ songs were performed by Elle King, Bonnie Raitt and Andra Day. The Eagles were originally selected to be honored in 2015, but the band decided to wait because of founding member Glenn Frey’s poor health. Frey died on Jan. 18 at age 67. Bob Seger, Vince Gill and Kings of Leon performed the Eagles’ music on Sunday.
  • Wild officer involved crash caught on dashcam video
    Wild officer involved crash caught on dashcam video
    A crash involving a Pennsylvania police officer left several people, including the officer, injured. The crash happened Monday in Logan Township.  The department shared dashcam video of the crash on their Facebook page, it shows two different angles of the crash. In the video, the officer’s vehicle pulls through an intersection at 24 mph, when a white car runs a red light, crashing into the front of the cruiser. The vehicle is sent spinning counter-clockwise.  The officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene.  The driver of the other car and two passengers were also left injured. Since the video was posted on Wednesday, it’s been viewed and shared more than 40,000 times.   Logan Township P.D. used the video to remind drives to pay closer attention behind the wheel. >>WATCH THE VIDEO BY CLICKING HERE
  • Oreo O’s are coming back
    Oreo O’s are coming back
    The cereal maker is bringing back Oreo 'O's, the popular breakfast food will return this month. The cereal was launched in 1997 but disappeared in 2007. Maybe you remember Shia Lebuff was in the TV spots.   In 2002 the cereal got a new recipe with creme filling. Perhaps one reason why it tasted so good, on serving contains over eleven grams of sugar.  The re-launch comes after pleas from Facebook groups and an online petition.
  • Police use narcan to save K-9 partners
    Police use narcan to save K-9 partners
    It is their job to find drugs, but the drugs that K-9 officers search for can be just as deadly to the four-footed members of law enforcement. Police officers have started carrying naloxone, or narcan, on drug raids to help when police dogs encounter opioids, The Associated Press reported. Three K-9 officers in Florida had to be taken to an animal hospital last year when they were exposed to fentanyl. >> Read more trending news  “Dogs are not looking for drugs with their eyes and feeling with their fingers; they’re literally breathing it in and inhaling it,” Brian Foley, deputy police chief in Hartford, Connecticut, told The AP. It can also be absorbed through the dog’s paws. “It’s very dangerous,” Kevin Hoying, a K-9 officer with Springfield police department, told the Springfield News-Sun. “Their noses are wet. If it gets airborne, it will stick to their nose, they’ll take it and they’ll overdose just like people.” The Springfield K-9 unit had to refuse some search warrants that needed drug sniffing dogs recently because of fentanyl, The News-Sun reported. Police in Hartford started carrying naloxone for their dogs in January. Massachusetts state police started in March. Deputy sheriffs in Greenville County, South Carolina, received training on using nasal naloxone on their dogs in February, The AP reported. Massachusetts state police troopers are also being trained to not release dogs when loose drugs are found. Naloxone, administered as either a shot or a nose spray, blocks the effect of opioids and can reverse overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Administration warned police officers that a small amount of fentanyl, either ingested or absorbed through the skin, can be deadly to both humans and police dogs. Fentanyl is usually mixed with heroin and is 50 times more potent than heroin.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.