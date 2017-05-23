Listen Live
Entertainment
Netflix nabs Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna film pitched by Twitter users
Close

Netflix nabs Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna film pitched by Twitter users

Netflix nabs Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna film pitched by Twitter users
Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Lupita Nyong'o and singer Rihanna are starring in a Netflix movie directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Issa Rae. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Netflix nabs Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna film pitched by Twitter users

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It’s happening! Netflix just scored a deal to produce a movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o -- a concept created by Black Twitter. 

>> Read more trending news

According to Entertainment Weekly, the project was just made official during a negotiation session at the Cannes Film Festival this week, but the idea originally started brewing on social media in April. 

It began when one Twitter user posted a photo of the stars at a 2014 fashion show with the caption, “They look like they’re in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker.”

» RELATED: Did Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna just greenlight a film created by #BlackTwitter? 

Nyong’o quoted the tweet and tagged Rihanna, saying, “I'm down if you are @rihanna.”

“I’m in Pit’z,” Rihanna replied

When other tweeps caught wind of the idea, they recruited Ava DuVernay as the director and Issa Rae as the screenwriter. 

Now, the plan is actually coming to fruition. 

There is no word on the flick’s final storyline, but production is set to begin in 2018, and the crew is thrilled. Check out DuVernay’s response below. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Theresa May upgrades UK terror threat to highest possible level
    Theresa May upgrades UK terror threat to highest possible level
    In the wake of yesterday’s suicide bombing in Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May has warned the United Kingdom that another attack may be “highly likely,” if not “imminent.” May also announced that the nation had raised the national terror threat level to its highest possible level: critical. >> Read more trending news The prime minister also announced that military units would be deployed alongside police to maintain order and public safety, the BBC reported. Armed service members will patrol concerts, sports matches and other high-priority targets to add additional security. >> RELATED: President Trump won’t call terrorists monsters — he’s got a much harsher term for them It is only the third time in history that the United Kingdom has formally raised the threat level in this manner. The threat level also reached critical in 2006 and 2007. May and other politicians temporarily suspended campaigning in the wake of the suicide bombings. The United Kingdom is scheduled to vote on June 8, which is year, just two weeks from now. The death toll stands at 22, with nearly 60 people still hospitalized.
  • School staff members caught on camera fighting in classroom
    School staff members caught on camera fighting in classroom
    A teacher and a paraprofessional were caught on camera fighting in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School on Friday. Video shows at least two students trying to break up the fight, but it didn’t work. Another staff member had to intervene to stop the two adults from punching each other. >> Read more trending news “I mean that’s not a good example in front of kids. That was just bad,” parent Valerie Stewart said. “We send our kids to school to learn, for an education, not to sit there and witness a fight between two adults.” School officials are investigating why the fight broke out. Both staff members have been removed from the classroom during the investigation. “I really couldn’t believe it. Like I thought it was kids fighting and then found out it was teachers. It was just bad,” student Madison Hall said. The school sent a letter home to parents Monday telling them that two staff members were “engaged in a physical altercation that caused a major disturbance in a classroom.” The letter assured parents that both adults will face appropriate discipline. School officials declined an on-camera interview while the investigation is open, but sent a statement that said, “The interaction and conduct in the video is completely unacceptable and contrary to our district’s tenets and core principles. Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment.” School officials said both staff members have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a public place. The staff members are still employed by the school district because the school is a public entity, and by law, employees can keep their jobs pending the outcome of an investigation.
  • Tampa Bay mayor’s joke about shooting media, watch them ‘cry like little girls,’ falls flat 
    Tampa Bay mayor’s joke about shooting media, watch them ‘cry like little girls,’ falls flat 
     A Florida mayor’s joke about firing blanks from a machine gun at the media has landed him in hot water.  Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who joked about pointing the gun at reporters as part of a military exercise, said he has told that same joke before but it didn’t get much criticism until he told it again at a Special Operations Industry Conference last week, according to the Tampa Bay Times. >> Read more trending news “The first place I point that gun is at the media,” Buckhorn said to a room of more than 1,000 attendees, the Times reported. “I’ve never seen grown men cry like little girls, for when that gun goes off those media folks just hit the deck like no one’s business. It’s great payback. I love it.” Buckhorn’s words went viral, leading to dozens of complaints made to City Hall. In a statement, his spokeswoman told the Times that Buckhorn, the son of a wire service reporter and brother of a CNN cameraman, respects the media and didn’t intend to offend anyone with his joke. >> Related: Toddler recovering after shooting himself Buckhorn, who is part of the Democratic Party, dismissed complaints made by war correspondents at first, saying they were silly, but the story gained national attention, and the mayor’s spokeswoman said his joke was never meant to be taken seriously, the Times reported. The two-term mayor will leave office in 2019 because of term limits. Read more at the Tampa Bay Times.
  • Deep in the details of the Trump 2018 budget plan
    Deep in the details of the Trump 2018 budget plan
    While some of the plans proposed in President Donald Trump’s $4.1 trillion budget for 2018 seem unlikely to be approved by the Congress, the document sets out a unique road map of how the Trump Administration views a variety of functions within the federal government, and what items the White House would like to get rid of – big and small. Here are eight things you might have missed in the fine print of the 2018 Trump budget: 1. An effort to close down excess military bases. The Trump budget includes a provision to start a round of military base closures in 2021, an idea that is sure to draw strong opposition, despite clear evidence that the military has too much overhead and infrastructure. Lawmakers have routinely rejected such efforts in recent years, with some still simmering about the impact of past base closure rounds – especially the last one in 2005. “The Department of Defense (DOD) has approximately 20 percent excess infrastructure capacity across all Military Departments,” the budget argues. While it may make sense to some, the odds are probably stacked against this provision in the Congress. File this under 'things that will go nowhere.' Trump's Pentagon budget proposes a BRAC, @LeoShane writes. https://t.co/xnvAv755VV — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 23, 2017 2. End funding for public broadcasting. For a number of years, Republicans have pushed to reduce the amount of money that the feds put into public broadcasting, and President Trump’s plan would do away with almost all the $484 million being spent this year on such activities, leaving $30 million to wind down operations. The White House argues that PBS and NPR ” could make up the shortfall by increasing revenues from corporate sponsors, foundations, and members.” As with the effort to close down military bases, the odds would seem to be against this – but Congress will have the final say. As expected, Trump's budget calls for zeroing out funding for public broadcasting, arts and humanities. https://t.co/79EO9ZOeJM — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) May 23, 2017 3. When is a Medicaid cut not a Medicaid cut? I have always tried to be very careful about using the term “cut” – because too often, there are not budget cuts, but just reductions in the level of increase in a program. Let’s look at Medicaid in the President’s 2018 budget as an example: If you look at this graphic, you will see how the President’s budget would save $610 billion by reforming Medicaid. The second set of figures is the “baseline” for Medicaid – where spending would go without any changes. That says $408 billion would be spent on Medicaid in 2018, ending up at $688 billion in 2027. The bottom graphic is the Trump proposal, which has Medicaid at $404 billion in 2018 and $524 billion in 2027. “There’s not cuts at all,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS). “It’s a matter of slowing the growth rate.” Yes, the Trump plan would spend less money than current built-in automatic growth rate, but the overall amount still goes up over the ten year budget. 4. But those are real cuts at CDC and NIH. One of the areas with some of the strongest bipartisan support is on medical research at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. And so, when the numbers came in on Tuesday, there was a bipartisan negative reaction on cuts to NIH and CDC. NIH funding would be reduced by from $31.8 billion to $25.9 billion. CDC’s budget would go down $1.2 billion, a 17 percent cut. It’s a pretty good bet that lawmakers will not approve those cuts suggested by the President. The former head of the CDC expressed his displeasure: Proposed CDC budget: unsafe at any level of enactment. Would increase illness, death, risks to Americans, and health care costs. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrFrieden) May 23, 2017 5. Still few details on funding infrastructure plan. For months, the President and his top aides have talked about a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to build new roads and bridges in the United States. There was a fact sheet released by the White House, setting out some ideas, like rolling back regulations on how infrastructure projects are developed, but no new pot of money to fund $200 billion in seed money. “Providing more federal funding, on its own, is not the solution to our infrastructure challenges,” the White House noted. One of the few ideas offered was to allow states to levy tolls on interstate highways, and allow private companies to run rest areas. The Trump plan reduces spending from the highway trust fund by $95 billion over ten years. 6. Farm country not pleased with Trump budget details. If you had an infrared heat detector just off the Senate floor today, you might have seen the steam coming from the ears of Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS), the Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Speaking with reporters, Roberts – well known for his dry wit – suggested the White House needs to make its budget writers count to 60 multiple times every day – to remind them that 60 votes would be needed for major farm policy spending changes. The Trump plan would save $38 billion over 10 years by limiting crop insurance subsidies and eligibility, streamlining conservation programs and more. Outside groups quickly made their voices heard on the proposed changes as well. It is hard to imagine these plans becoming law. The time and place to debate farm bill programs is during the #farmbill, not the annual budget. #Budget2018 — NCGA Public Policy (@NCGA_DC) May 23, 2017 7. Legal Services Corporation again on the chopping block. One of the first debates that I distinctly remember from my first summer on Capitol Hill in 1980 was an effort to cut money from the non-profit Legal Services Corporation, which provides legal aid to low income Americans. The LSC budget is $384 million for this year, and under the Trump plan, would be cut down to around $30 million, to allow for operations to be terminated. Again, this is another budget cut that seems unlikely to be approved, as GOP lawmakers, like Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), are already saying they oppose such a plan. I support funding of @LSCtweets. #READ why it's important via @daytondailynews: https://t.co/VZL37GU0CL — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) May 20, 2017 8. Trump wants to sell D.C. drinking water authority. Created by Congress in 1859, the Washington Aqueduct brings drinking water to Washington, D.C., and parts of the Virginia suburbs. While the drinking facilities operate under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the water customers pay for all the operation and maintenance costs, as well as any improvements. Why does the White House want to sell this? “Ownership of local water supply is best carried out by State or local government or the private sector where there are appropriate market and regulatory incentives,” the budget documents state. It’s not clear how the feds estimated that selling the authority would bring in $119 million for Uncle Sam. Very proud to be your public servants! pic.twitter.com/BEOQXuYhmu — Washington Aqueduct (@WAqueduct) May 8, 2017 If you want to read more of the details about the Trump 2018 budget, you can find those on the White House website.
  • Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
    Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
    President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the perpetrators behind Monday night’s suicide bomb attack in Manchester, England, that claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 60 other people. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police said a person detonated a suicide bomb Monday near one of the entrances to Manchester Arena, following an Ariana Grande concert. Police said children were among those killed or injured. Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump offered his condolences and condemned the “wicked ideology” that led to the attack. “(There were) so many young, beautiful, innocent people -- living and enjoying their lives -- murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said. “I won't call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are: losers.” The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the attack, although authorities said they had yet to uncover any connections between suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, and any wider terrorist organization. “The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out from our society forever,” Trump said. “This wicket ideology must be obliterated, and innocent life must be protected. All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.” The White House said Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May after the attack and offered his condolences and support on behalf of the United States. 'We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,' Trump wrote Tuesday morning in a tweet. Trump’s remarks came during his first foreign trip as president, a sweep of five countries over nine days. The president was in Rome on Tuesday for a meeting with Pope Francis. He has already visited Saudi Arabia and Israel.
