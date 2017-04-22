The plop of the record drop, the scratch of the needle finding its groove - those are just some of the memories that come to mind when you talk about record albums.
Record Store Day started as a grassroots celebration of vinyl albums by independent record store owners in 2007, with the first Record Store Day coming the next year, on April 19, 2008. The group is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the idea at about 1400 stores in the U.S. and more worldwide.
Like in years past, Record Store Day will have new releases of old favorites on the iconic vinyl format.
Included in this year’s celebration:
- David Bowie’s “Cracked Actor” and “BOWPROMO”
- 12” maxi-signals from Prince’s archives
- 7” picture disc of “Little Red Corvette” and “1999”
- A Leonard Cohen tribute album -“Like a Drunk in A Midnight Choir”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Disney release “How Far I’ll go” from “Moana” picture disc
- Click here for a complete list of releases
Record Store day is April 22. Click here to find a participating store near you.
