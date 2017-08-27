Taylor Swift debuts video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift fans rejoice: The singer debuted the music video for her latest single Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift pokes fun at her own fame in the four-minute video, with multiple versions of herself – Taylor Swift the sweet country singer, Taylor Swift the nerdy girl next door, Taylor Swift the zombie.

“Stop acting like you're all nice, you are so fake," Swift, dressed as a circus ringmaster, says to the country version of herself as multiple versions of the singer line up. The country version bursts into tears.

“There she goes again,” says a Swift decked out in leather, “playing the victim again.”

Warning: The music video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Swift announced last week that her sixth album, “Reputation,” will be released Nov. 10. The album is her first since 2014’s Grammy-winning “1989.”