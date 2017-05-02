Listen Live
Musician Bruce Hampton dies after performing at his birthday celebration
Musician Bruce Hampton dies after performing at his birthday celebration

Musician Bruce Hampton dies after performing at his birthday celebration
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 01: Col. Bruce Hampton performs at 'Hampton 70: A Celebration Of Col. Bruce Hampton' at The Fox Theatre on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Musician Bruce Hampton dies after performing at his birthday celebration

By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

ATLANTA -  Music was Col. Bruce Hampton’s lifeblood, and his death came hours after being surrounded by the things he loved most — family, friends, fans and an everlasting beat.

Hampton, affectionately known as the “Granddaddy of the Jam Scene,” was performing Monday night at “Hampton 70,” a four-hour all-star concert at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, when he collapsed during the encore — Bobby Bland’s “Turn on Your Love Light.”

>> Read more trending news

The idiosyncratic singer/guitarist, who turned 70 on April 30, was rushed to Emory University Hospital Midtown, where he died a couple of hours later.

Around 7:40 p.m. Monday, Hampton opened the sold-out concert to celebrate his birthday milestone and appeared locked in a groove with his backing band as he sang with clarity, his eyes closed and his knee bouncing to the beat. His initial appearance onstage prompted a wave of appreciative hoots and whistles from the clearly adoring crowd.

RELATED: Bruce Hampton: A rebel without a chord 

The show included musicians honoring Hampton's legacy, like the avant-garde Hampton Grease Band, Aquarium Rescue Unit and the Codetalkers — included Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, of Tedeschi Trucks Band, John Popper, Oliver Wood, Dave Schools, Chuck Leavell, guitar prodigy Brandon Niederauer and many other rock and jam band luminaries.

Just before 3 a.m., Tedeschi Trucks Band posted a notice on its Facebook page from Hampton’s family, confirming his death.

Hampton, born in Knoxville, Tennessee, enjoyed a varied career that ranged from his progressive jazz-rock leanings that began with his first band in 1963 to appearing in a 2014 video for “Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1” with rap act Run the Jewels.

One of his more amusing legacies is the album “Music to Eat,” released with the Hampton Grease Band in 1971 on Columbia Records. It was reportedly the second worst-selling album on the label at that time, surpassed only by a yoga album.

Related: Atlantans react on social media to Bruce Hampton’s death

In the ’90s, Hampton was instrumental in shaping the H.O.R.D.E. tours with Popper, who remained a friend and performed at the Monday tribute concert.

Actor Thornton also had good reason to be at the Fox event: Hampton appeared in the 1996 film “Sling Blade” as a poet and band manager.

Hampton was also the subject of a documentary, “Basically Frightened: The Musical Madness of Col. Bruce Hampton, Ret.,” that premiered at the Atlanta Film Festival in March 2012.

A message posted Tuesday on the website of Hampton’s record label, Ropeadope, hails Hampton’s legacy.

“This is not just the death of a celebrity whose music touched us, this is the departure of a GIFT that we as humans had the choice to recognize and learn from. Col. Bruce Hampton was a child at every age; he was the man who tested whether you were truly paying attention to the truth.”

There are no comments yet.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Vicious pit bull attack leaves couple critically injured, hospitalized with ‘horrific’ wounds
    Vicious pit bull attack leaves couple critically injured, hospitalized with ‘horrific’ wounds
    A Michigan couple is hospitalized with severe injuries after a vicious mauling by a pit bull belonging to the woman’s son. The pair was attacked Sunday night at their home in Roseville. It was not the first time the dog has attacked them, according to local news outlets.  >> Read more trending news When police arrived at the home, they found a 52-year-old woman covered in blood, with severe bite wounds to her head, face and arms, WJBK-TV reported. Her 51-year-old boyfriend was found unconscious on the living room floor with severe wounds to his face and arms. Police at the scene called the couple’s injuries “horrific.” Police had troubling entering the home and had to distract the dog to get in. >> Related: Pit bull breaks from chain, mauls man to death The animal was subdued and captured by animal control, along with a second dog in the home. The pit bull has now been euthanized. The woman’s condition was upgraded to serious on Monday, the Detroit Free Press reported. Her husband is still in critical condition. “This attack is one the most vicious any of our officers have ever seen,” Roseville police Chief James Berlin said, according to the Free Press. >> Related: Girl attacked by dog, owner faces multiple citations “They have a long, long road back.” The couple were also attacked by the same dog two weeks ago and was treated for less severe injuries.
  • Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold
    Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold
    The Trump administration is putting the brakes on new posted calorie count requirements for chain restaurants. The new signs and new menus with calorie counts were to be posted by Friday across the country. But those requirements are now being delayed. >> Read more trending news The calorie counts are required by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. It mandates posted calorie counts at all chain restaurants with more than 20 locations and for prepared foods at grocery stores and convenience stores.In a statement, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price applauded the FDA decision to delay the rules for a year.“restImposing burdensome rules that leave business managers and owners worried about harsh potential penalties and less able to serve their customers is unwise and unhelpful,” Price said.The FDA also plans to look into rewriting the rules, saying in a statement that the goal is to “reduce the regulatory burden and cost and improve the flexibility of these requirements.” Margo Wootan of the Center for Science in the Public Interest said changes and delays will hurt consumers.“They talk about flexibility in this administration, but flexibility is Washington-speak for rolling back the standards,” Wootan said.Since the rule was scheduled to go into effect Friday, most big restaurant chains and many grocery stores had already added the calorie counts to their menus.“They’ve already spent the money to post the calories,” Wootan said.Grocery stores have been the biggest critics of the calorie rules.“Implementation of this regulation would be one of the most expensive regulations for the supermarket industry, with estimates exceeding $1 billion,” said Laura Strange of the National Grocers Association. The FDA says it is now reopening public comment on the calorie count rules.
  • Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    A man who robbed a Philadelphia doughnut shop was caught on camera limbering up in the parking lot before going into the store and robbing the employees at gunpoint, police said.  The unidentified man walked into Dunkin’ Donuts just before 7 a.m. April 22, jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the workers, according the Philadelphia Police Department. The victims said he told them, ‘You have 20 seconds to give me the money from the registers.” The man fled with $334 in a blue shopping bag, police said.  >> Read more trending stories When police looked at surveillance footage from cameras in the parking lot, they found something unusual. The grainy images, obtained by WPXI in Pittsburgh, showed the man, wearing all black and hiding his face with a ski mask, stopping and bending over, then stretching his legs with some side lunges before entering the store.  After robbing the shop, he can be seen trotting away.  No shots were fired during the robbery, and the employees and customers inside the shop were not hurt. 
  • Jimmy Kimmel called ‘elitist creep’ in editorial about his emotional monologue
    Jimmy Kimmel called ‘elitist creep’ in editorial about his emotional monologue
     
  • Orlando is the second best city in the country for job seekers; new study
    Orlando is the second best city in the country for job seekers; new study
    Orlando is the second best city in the country for job seekers according to a new study by indeed.com The study scored cities by salary versus cost of living, high ratings for employers, job security and a favorable job market. Orlando finished second when you combine those factors, only behind Miami. Other Florida cities in the top 10 include Jacksonville at number 7. Read the full study here.
