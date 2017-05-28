U2 makes post-concert stop at Whataburger in Houston 

After another grueling concert on the road, U2 can be forgiven for acting in mysterious ways. The Irish rock ’n’ roll band finished their show in Houston on Wednesday night and decided to eat at a local Whataburger, KDFW reported.

>> Read more trending news

After arriving, members of the band posed for photographs with some police officers, including Adam Clayton, who was wearing a kimono.

Larry Mullen Jr. also posed in the photo. A Twitter user, Boomcha, posted “Meanwhile at Whataburger,” along with a photo of the police posing with band members.

There were no photos of Bono or Edge, but perhaps they still hadn’t found what they were looking for inside the fast food restaurant.