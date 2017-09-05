Listen Live
Breaking News:

Irma now an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds

Music
Lil Wayne's 'doing fine' after seizure reports, daughter says
Lil Wayne's 'doing fine' after seizure reports, daughter says

Lil Wayne's 'doing fine' after seizure reports, daughter says
Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lil Wayne performs on Camp Stage during day one of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne's 'doing fine' after seizure reports, daughter says

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lil Wayne is “doing fine,” said his daughter, Reginae Carter, who is assuring fans after reports surfaced that her dad was hospitalized over the weekend due to seizures.

He was taken to a hospital Sunday after suffering seizures in Chicago, TMZ reported. The rapper also known as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. has been hospitalized before for the same reason in years past.

Here are Carter’s recent posts giving updates on her dad’s condition:

Carter is the daughter of Lil Wayne and his ex, Toya Wright. They teamed up for their daughter’s 16th birthday bash and the star-studded extravaganza was featured on MTV’s “Super Sweet 16” in February 2015.

“Her dad was like, ‘Give her whatever she wants,’” Wright said of her ex-husband during an interview at her boutique, Garb, in Smyrna, Georgia. “I’m big on budgets. We ended up pulling it off.”

>> Report: Rapper Lil Wayne suffers seizures, cancels show

“The most exciting part was getting my cars: I got a Ferrari and a BMW X4,” Carter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “That’s what I asked for but I didn’t know they were going to get it for me so that was surprising. I can’t really drive the Ferrari. I drive the Beemer a lot. That’s my every day car.”

The best gifts from her parents, though, are priceless.

“The best thing I inherited from my mother was the way she raised me to be humble and grounded,” she said. “With my father I’ll say his work ethic. I’ll go from singing to acting – I just like to do a lot of things. That’s what my father likes to do. It’s never enough.”

