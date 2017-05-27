Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
95°
H 94
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
95°
Clear
H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    95°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 94° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 95° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Music
Legendary musician Gregg Allman dies at 69
Close

Legendary musician Gregg Allman dies at 69

Inside Gregg Allman

Legendary musician Gregg Allman dies at 69

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. -  Legendary southern rock musician Gregg Allman has died, according to a posting on his official website. He was 69.

The statement on the official website reads in part: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.”

>> Read more trending news

The musician had been in poor health recently. He had undergone a liver transplant in 2010.

Allman founded The Allman Brothers Band with his late brother, Duane. 

The music community took to social media to express their condolences.

Related

Photos: Notable deaths 2017

WANTAGH, NY - JULY 23: Gregg Allman performs onstage at the 2016 Laid Back Fest at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on July 23, 2016 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Joel Fried/Getty Images)
Close

Reports: Legendary musician Gregg Allman dies at 69

Photo Credit: Joel Fried/Getty Images
WANTAGH, NY - JULY 23: Gregg Allman performs onstage at the 2016 Laid Back Fest at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on July 23, 2016 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Joel Fried/Getty Images)

Photos: Gregg Allman through the years
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Jim Bunning, former U.S. senator, baseball Hall of Famer, dies at 85
    Jim Bunning, former U.S. senator, baseball Hall of Famer, dies at 85
    Former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning died Friday at the age of 85, his family announced on social media. Bunning had suffered a stroke in October, WCPO reported.  >> Read more trending news Before representing Kentucky for two decades in Congress, serving terms in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Bunning played professional baseball from 1955 to 1971. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996. Sen. Rand Paul posted his condolences on Twitter.
  • British Airways says computer glitches causing delays
    British Airways says computer glitches causing delays
    Computer problems are causing long lines and flight delays for British Airways passengers worldwide, the BBC reported Saturday. Airline officials apologized for the 'global system outage' and said they were 'working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.' >> Read more trending news  Heathrow Airport said it was 'working closely' with British Airways to solve the issue. British Airways announced later Saturday that it had canceled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick for the rest of the day, according to Sky News. It is not known how many flights were affected, but passengers have reported issues at a number of airports through social media. Journalist Martyn Kent told the BBC he was sitting on a plane for 90 minutes at Heathrow Airport. He said the airplane’s captain told passengers the computer problems were 'catastrophic.' Philip Bloom said he had been waiting in Belfast on board a Heathrow-bound flight for two hours. 'We haven't been told very much just that there is a worldwide computer system failure,” he told the BBC. “We were told that we couldn't even get on other flights because they are unable to see what flights we can be moved to.' Bloom later said that his flight was able to take off and fly to London.
  • Brush Fire Warning for Orange and Seminole Counties 
    Brush Fire Warning for Orange and Seminole Counties 
    The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag warning starting at Noon today for Orange and Seminole Counties until 8 p.m. That means conditions are good for the spread of fires because winds will be increasing from the west or northwest up to 10 MPH and humidity will be falling to 30 percent or below. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Also if you're at our east coast beaches, forecasters say there is a moderate risk of rip currents.  A small long period background swell will combine with a strong astronomical tide to generate a moderate rip current threat along area beaches today. The threat will be highest between 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM due to tidal effects. Beach goers should check local conditions and swim within site of a life guard. Never enter the ocean alone.
  • UK lowers security level from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’
    UK lowers security level from ‘critical’ to ‘severe’
    Great Britain lowered its security threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Saturday, Prime Minister Theresa May said. >> Read more trending news Earlier, police hunting a suspected network behind Salman Abedi, the bomber who killed 22 people on Monday night during a concert in Manchester, said they had made two further arrests overnight as they closed in on other possible cell members, Reuters reported.  As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police would be withdrawn from Britain's streets at midnight on Monday. 'A significant amount of police activity has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody,' May said. May cautioned, however, that the lesser threat is still a dangerous one. 'The public should be clear about what this means. A threat level of severe means an attack is highly likely,” she said. “The country should remain vigilant.' The threat assessment has returned to the level it was at prior to the Manchester attack. In Manchester, events planned around the spring bank holiday will go ahead with additional security, including a significant number of armed officers, police said. British officers do not usually carry guns, CNN reported. Events include the Manchester Games, the Great Manchester Run, and a stadium show by bands including The Courteeners, all of which are likely to attract big crowds. This weekend also marks the start of Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar, CNN reported.    
  • Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    An inquiry into possible wrongdoing by IT staffers employed by a number of Democrats in Congress has garnered more attention in recent days, after a prominent lawmaker gave a public tongue lashing to the Capitol Hill police chief, vowing “consequences” over his refusal to return computer equipment that is evidently part of the ongoing investigation. At issue is a probe into a possible security breach involving Imran Awan, who has worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and other Democratic lawmakers, as a shared information technology worker. Little has been made public by Capitol Police on what exactly is being investigated; news reports in recent months have linked Awan, several of his relatives, and his wife to some type of Capitol Hill investigation that could involve stolen property and more. The new scrutiny came after a budget hearing on May 18 with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa; the hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee had escaped notice, until reports earlier this week by the Daily Caller, noting the sharp words that Wasserman Schultz had for Verderosa. At the end of her Q&A with the police chief, Wasserman Schultz asks what happens when police find lost items. “I’d like to know how Capitol Police handle equipment that belongs to a member, or a staffer, that’s been lost within the Capitol complex, and found or recovered by one of your officers,” Wasserman Schultz begins. The bottom line from the chief was simple – until an investigation is completed, “I can’t return the equipment,” which is reportedly a laptop from Wasserman Schultz’s office. That answer did not satisfy the Florida Democrat. “I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way,” Wasserman Schultz said bluntly, as she told the chief that he should “expect that there will be consequences.” In the wake of that somewhat jarring verbal exchange, a reporter on Thursday asked House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi about the Awan investigation. “I’m really not familiar with what you’re talking about,” Pelosi said. “We’ve been busy with a lot of other things,” Pelosi added. U.S. Capitol Police have released little information about what this probe involves, and who exactly is being investigated. According to U.S. House spending records, Imran Awan was a shared employee for thirteen different House members in 2016, earning in the third quarter anywhere from as little as $300 from a pair of Democrats to $6,624.99 from another. Wasserman Schultz paid Awan $5,000.01 for work between July 1 and September 30, 2016. Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi, worked for seven Democrats, plus the House Democratic Caucus, earning close to $44,000 in the third quarter of 2016. Records also show two relatives of Awan’s on the Congressional payroll: Abid Awan worked for eight different House Democrats, while Jamal Awan worked for eight others – all as ‘shared’ employees.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.