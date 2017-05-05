Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile pulled out all of the stops to load up her benefit album with top talent, and she succeeded. Adele, Pearl Jam, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers and the Indigo Girls are just some of the music legends and contemporary stars appearing on the album.

She even snagged former President Barack Obama, but don't worry, he doesn't sing. Obama provides a foreword to the album, "Cover Stories," which is a benefit for War Child, a UK-based charity that assists children in areas facing conflict. Carlile was able to snag Obama for the record because of her connections with former White House photographer Pete Souza.

"@brandicarlile reminds us that, together, we can build for our children a more just, peaceful world" — @BarackObama https://t.co/tddIWumAUC pic.twitter.com/44QxIGmTJJ — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) May 5, 2017

The album features fresh takes on Brandi Carlile's well-received 2007 album, "The Story." Songs from the album have appeared on TV shows and commercials, and the album was certified gold earlier this year, according to The New York Times.

"Cover Stories" is out now. All proceeds will benefit War Child.