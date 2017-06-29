More than 20 years after audiences watched a hairy Robin Williams emerge from an enchanted board game, Jumanji is back.

>> Read more trending news

Sony Pictures on Thursday morning released a new trailer for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The film follows the adventures of four high school students who are sucked into the tropical world of Jumanji after they find an old video game console while cleaning out their school’s basement.

When they come out in the game, the four find themselves trapped in the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hard, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

“What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you,” Columbia pictures said in a film synopsis. “They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.”

It’s a twist on the 1995 film “Jumanji,” in which the world that is the film’s namesake spills onto the quiet streets of a New Hampshire town, causing havoc after a bored brother and sister find a board game called “Jumanji” in the attic of their new home.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will hit theaters on Dec. 20.