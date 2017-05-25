Georgia named world’s top filming location

Georgia has just surpassed California, the United Kingdom and Canada as the No. 1 filming location worldwide, according to FilmLA's 2016 Feature Film Study.

The study, conducted by the nonprofit film office in Los Angeles, analyzes the 100 highest-performing feature films released every year. It also examines how much it took to make each of those films and how much of that money was spent in the place the film was made.

In 2016, Georgia led the pack in terms of number of films produced in a city, with 17 major movies shot across the state. Multiple shows are filmed in the state, too. California and Louisiana combined only produced one more film than the Peach State.

The Georgia film incentive program is largely responsible for the huge influx of new movies into the state. Georgia offered over $600 million to production companies just last year.

Did you know all 17 of these movies were filmed in Georgia last year?