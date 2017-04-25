Disney was preparing to release information on the number of jobs that will be created and the impact on the economy its newest attraction, Pandora – The World of Avatar – will have on Central Florida when it opens on May 27.

The attraction will feature a bioluminescent rainforest, dining, shopping and two new rides – Avatar Flight of Passage and the Na’vi River Journey.

Situated in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Pandora covers 12 acres and is part of the largest expansion in the park’s history, Disney said.

Park employees have undergone intense training to make the Pandora experience as real as possible, officials said.

Among other things, cast members are learning the Na'vi language used in the movie.

The movie's gravity-defying floating mountains have been recreated for the Animal Kingdom attraction.

David Roark/David Roark Disney’s newest attraction at Animal Kingdom, Pandora - The World of Avatar, will include the movie’s gravity-defying floating mountains at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

"The floating mountains that are here in the world of 'Avatar' are completely jaw dropping," Disney imagineer Matt Beiler said.

"You can walk directly under them and they tower above your head. And what's really interesting is that you can walk completely around them and every view from every different angle is completely new and unique and amazing.”

Disney hopes since the movie broke box office records, that excitement will translate into ticket sales at Animal Kingdom to view Pandora in real life.

“The emanating life from these things will provide this aura that will really take your breath away,” said Animal Kingdom vice president D’Juan Rivers.

Those behind Animal Kingdom’s biggest expansion said the project created 1,500 jobs between construction crews and the people who will interact with guests.

Preston Mack/Preston Mack Disney World’s new Pandora - The World of Avatar, opening on May 27 at Animal Kingdom, features a bioluminescent rainforest and an attraction called Na’vi River Journey and is based on the hit movie.