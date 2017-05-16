"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made some controversial claims Monday about the off-air behavior of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway during President Donald Trump's campaign.

While they admittedly aren’t Conway’s biggest fans, they suggested in their criticism that Conway, who was a member of Trump’s campaign team and later became campaign manager, secretly has a distaste for Trump.

Brzezinski made the following claims about Conway’s off-air attitude:

"This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion, and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off, and she would say, ‘Blech, I need to take a shower’ because she disliked her candidate so much," Brzezinski said.

Scarborough added: "I don't know that she ever said, 'I'm doing this for the money,' but, 'This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe' and basically, 'I'm gonna get through this.'"

