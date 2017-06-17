Listen Live
Michael Phelps to race shark for Shark Week
Michael Phelps to race shark for Shark Week

How to Avoid a Shark Attack

Michael Phelps to race shark for Shark Week

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Olympian Michael Phelps may have met the challenge of his lifetime.

For Shark Week, the Discovery Channel is presenting, "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White." The event description is full of the hyperbole one would expect for Shark Week: "The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark — the race is on!"

The news release about the special was short on details, so it is unclear how the winner of 23 Olympic gold medals will participate in the event, but the hype alone will attract viewers.

The race will air July 23 at 8 p.m.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Michael Phelps

Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Despite repeatedly making a campaign pledge to fully reverse executive actions on immigration from the Obama Administration, President Donald Trump has so far left in place one controversial plan from his predecessor, which allows young people – known as immigrant “Dreamers” – who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents to stay here, without the threat of deportation. The White House said Friday that the DACA program – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – remains under review, but the lack of action by President Trump on that issue has left some of his supporters openly frustrated, as they want to see an all out effort against illegal immigration. “The real scandal? Trump has granted amnesty to 125,000 illegals under Obama’s unconstitutional order,” fumed immigration activist Mark Krikorian. In speech last August @realDonaldTrump pledged to 'immediately terminate President Obama's two illegal executive amnesties': DACA and DAPA. — Don England (@dontspeakforme) June 17, 2017 And the numbers do bear that out – the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported that as of March 31, 124,799 people who had qualified for DACA, had their special permits renewed in the first three months of this year. “Trump’s been expanding Obama’s illegal amnesty for going on five months now,” Krikorian added. During the campaign, things were pretty straightforward – Mr. Trump was going to reverse the Obama executive actions on immigration, period. “We will immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties in which he defied federal law and the Constitution to give amnesty to approximately 5 million illegal immigrants,” the President said in a major immigration speech on August 31, 2016. But soon after he entered the White House, the President sent mixed signals about how he would treat Dreamers. “It is a very, very difficult subject,” Mr. Trump said at a February 16 news conference. The decision to leave DACA in place comes amid grumbling from some conservative quarters, amid a desire for even more action on border security and illegal immigration. Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017 Very glad to see Obama’s lawless DAPA amnesty has finally been rescinded. DACA next, please. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 16, 2017 On the other side, immigration activists were not declaring victory, worried that President Trump will sooner or later move to rein in the DACA program, which could put millions in jeopardy of deportation. “DACA recipients cannot rest easily when our families are still in the cross hairs of deportation agents,” said the group Mi Familia Vota. “DACA recipients continue to be arrested, detained, and deported under the President’s deportation apparatus,” said the Immigrant Legal Resource Center. Action in Congress on major immigration legislation that might address this matter still seems unlikely.
  • U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, and three injuries have been reported and seven crew members are missing, according to the Navy. >> Read more trending news  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Putin weighs option, calls retaliatory measures ‘premature’
    Putin weighs option, calls retaliatory measures ‘premature’
    Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was “premature” to discuss retaliation against a possible new round of sanctions the U.S. is considering against Moscow, Reuters reported Saturday. >> Read more trending news “We need to see how it is all going to be. That is why it is premature to speak publicly about our retaliatory actions,” Putin said according to the state news agency RIA. Earlier this week the Senate voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on Russia. It also approved a measure that would force President Donald Trump to get congressional approval before relaxing any existing sanctions, Reuters reported.
  • 4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    Four employees of Ascent Daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas, have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old who was left for more than eight hours inside a van.  >> Read more trending news Christopher Gardner, Jr., died Monday.  The temperature inside the van when Christopher was found was 141 degrees.  Police said it appears little Christopher had tried to kick off and pull off clothing inside the van to cool off.  One of his shoes was found outside of the van, even though the doors of the van were closed.  Related: Mother of child found dead in day care van: 'Something's not adding up' The West Memphis Police Department charged Felicia Ann Phillips, Pamela Robinson, Wanda Taylor and Kendra Washington.  Phillips was the driver of the van the day Christopher died.  Robinson was the adult van rider. Every day, an adult rode in the van to supervise the children.  Related: PHOTOS: 4 charged with manslaughter in death of 5-year-old boy Taylor is responsible for checking to make sure children were taken off the van and checked into the day care.  Christopher was marked as signed into the day care that day, even though he never made it off the van.  Related: DHS: Day care van had alarm system, should have been able to prevent boy's death Washington normally acts as the transportation supervisor for Ascent, but was filling in for someone else that day and was doing a final sweep of the van and ensuring no one was left.  Washington admitted she never went back to do that final safety check, WMPD said.  Washington turned herself into West Memphis police.  None of the other employees are in custody yet.  Police said, in talking with employees, it appears certain safety procedures that the daycare was supposed to follow were being ignored by workers.  'This was completely preventable,' police said. 'If anyone on this list had done their job...' 
  • 7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
    7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Is Baghdadi dead:  Russian officials say they may have killed the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an airstrike that took place on May  28 in Syria.  Defense officials say they believe al-Baghdadi and other top ISIS officials were killed while  they met in Raqqa.  U.S. officials say they cannot yet confirm the claim. 2. Troops to Afghanistan: President Donald Trump will be sending more than 4,000 troops to help support the American mission in Afghanistan, according to reports. The formal announcement is set for next week. The troops will help Afghan troops to fight a resurgence of the Taliban. 3. Escapees caught:  The two inmates authorities say escaped as they were being transported and killed two guards in the process have been captured. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were found in Christiana, Tennessee. The two were caught when they were stopped by a homeowner as they tried to steal his vehicle. 4. Still critical: Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing for a congressional charity baseball game, remains in critical condition. His Republican teammates and players from the Democrats’ team paid tribute to Scalise, the House Majority Whip. The Democrats won the game, 11-2. 5. Jurors deadlocked: The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have told jurors to continue deliberations in the case. Jurors had told Judge Steven O’Neill that they could not reach a unanimous decision. They will begin deliberating again Friday morning.   And one more Fans of Batman turned out Thursday night in Los Angeles to see the “Bat signal” flashed on the city hall tower. The iconic symbol, used in comic books, television and movies to call Batman for help, was displayed to honor Adam West. West portrayed Batman in the 1960s TV series. West died last week at the age of 88. In case you missed it
