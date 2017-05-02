Former Fox news anchor and new NBC morning show host Megyn Kelly has received her first assignment with her new network.

Kelly is scheduled to interview Russian President Vladmir Putin at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia in early June, according to People.com.

“The conversation will cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cybersecurity and the impact of rising military tensions,” an NBC spokesperson told People.

The annual conference will take place from June 1-3, 2017. The exact time and date of the plenary session will be announced later.

Kelly took to Twitter Monday to say how happy she is about starting her new job with NBC.

“First day on the job @NBC News! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy,” she tweeted.

First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017

Kelly left Fox News and her top-rated show, “The Kelly File,” in January after more than a decade at the conservative-leaning news network.

She also played a behind-the-scenes role in the ouster of Fox News co-founder Roger Ailes after extensive accusations of sexual harassment against him surfaced last summer.