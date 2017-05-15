Loretta Lynn recovering in rehab following stroke

Less than two weeks after her May 4 stroke, country music legend Loretta Lynn is in rehab.

People reported that the singer’s camp issued a statement updating fans on the star.

“Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support,” a post on Lynn’s official Facebook page said. “Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great!”

An update on the singer’s shows was included on her official website.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating,” the site said. “Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.”

Lynn had the stroke at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home.

More information on tour dates can be found at Lynn's official website.