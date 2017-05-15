'Little People, Big World' stars Zach, Tori Roloff welcome baby boy

Welcome to the world, Jackson!

On Sunday night, “Little People, Big World” stars Zach and Tori Roloff shared the news that their firstborn son had made his debut in the world on Friday.

Tori Roloff shared the adorable first family photo on her Instagram page with his birth status, writing, “Jackson Kyle Roloff. Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long.”

She added, “Mom and Dad are so in love with you already."

The new parents are all smiles in the photo as baby Jackson sleeps peacefully in his mother’s arms.

Zach and Tori aren’t the only Roloff kids expecting a baby this year. Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey, are also expecting. In April, the couple announced they are having a baby girl.