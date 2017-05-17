Just days after welcoming her first child with husband Zach Roloff of the TLC reality show “Little People, Big World,” Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share photos of the baby boy with fans.

>> Read more trending news

“My heart is so unbearably full. I’ve only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen In love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! #BabyJK#zandtpartyofthree,” she wrote alongside the photo of herself kissing her baby boy Jackson Kyle.

My heart is so unbearably full. I've only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen In love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! 💙 #BabyJK #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 15, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

She and her husband announced the birth of their son on Mother’s Day with a family photo.

“Jackson Kyle Roloff. Born May 12th at 8:00am. 9 LBS 1 OZ. 20 1/2 inches long,” the caption read.

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

“Baby and mother are doing great,” the new parents told TLC. “Jackson has already mastered holding daddy’s fingers and snuggling with mom! He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents.”

Zach Roloff has achondroplasia, a condition that causes short arms and legs. and was born to Matt and Amy Roloff, who also star in the TLC show. Matt Roloff was born with diastrophic dysplasia, a condition that causes short stature. Like her son, Amy Roloff has achondroplasia. His twin brother, Jeremy Roloff and two siblings, Jacob and Molly are all average sized. According to the Little People of America website, there is a 50 percent chance Jackson inherited his father’s dwarfism. The family has not confirmed if the child was born with achondroplasia.